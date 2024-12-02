From Hero to Hypocrite: Biden’s Pardon of Hunter and the Shattered Promise of Justice
Yesterday, President Joe Biden took an action that should shock even his most loyal supporters. He broke his explicit promise to the American people by pardoning his son, Hunter Biden. This decision stands in stark contrast to his earlier assurances, which many Democrats eagerly used to uphold their narrative of integrity and a commitment to the rule of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.