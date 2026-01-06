President Trump’s arrest of Nicolás Maduro marks a turning point in the way American power is exercised. It deserves to be judged on its merits rather than filtered through reflexive partisanship. When stripped of slogans and immediate outrage, the operation reveals something rare in modern military history, a decisive objective achieved with speed, restraint, legality, and zero American deaths. It also exposes an uncomfortable contrast. When President George H.W. Bush ordered the capture of Manuel Noriega in 1989, Democrats praised his resolve even as US troops died and Panama burned. When President Trump removed Maduro in 2026 without losing a single American life, many of the same political heirs declared the action illegal and illegitimate. The disparity demands explanation.

Begin with the facts. The Maduro operation was completed in under four hours. US forces entered, seized a single individual, and exited without leaving behind troops, bases, or equipment. No American service member was killed. No long occupation followed. The objective was narrow and defined from the start, the apprehension of an indicted narco trafficker who had been formally designated a criminal by the US government across multiple administrations. Whatever one thinks of President Trump, this operation displayed a level of precision that American critics long claimed to desire.

Contrast this with Operation Just Cause. In December 1989, President Bush ordered roughly 27,000 US troops into Panama. Congress was not consulted in advance. Authorization was not requested. Bush relied, explicitly, on his Article II authority as commander in chief. Noriega was not captured quickly. He evaded US forces for 16 days. During that period, fighting continued across Panama City. Twenty three American service members were killed. Hundreds were wounded. Estimates of Panamanian deaths range from the hundreds to the low thousands, including civilians. Even after Noriega’s surrender, US ground forces remained in Panama for weeks, followed by a peacekeeping and nation building mission that lasted until 1994.

Yet Democrats in Congress overwhelmingly supported Bush. They did so immediately reminding the public that Noriega was a criminal, that democracy in Panama had been subverted, and that decisive action was necessary. They passed resolutions praising Bush’s leadership and honoring the fallen. They did not insist that the operation was unconstitutional because Congress had not voted in advance. They did not accuse Bush of imperialism. They treated the president’s judgment as presumptively legitimate.

The legal posture of Trump’s operation fits squarely within that same tradition. Trump did not seek prior congressional approval, just as Bush did not. He notified Congress within the War Powers timeline, just as Bush did. He relied on Article II authority, just as Bush did. If anything, Trump’s case is stronger. Maduro was under active US indictment. A $25M bounty had been placed on him by the outgoing Biden administration and later raised. The US government had formally declared that Maduro was not the legitimate head of state. In legal terms, the operation more closely resembled a law enforcement capture supported by military force than a conventional war.

Here is the crucial difference. Bush deployed an army to topple a regime. Trump deployed a scalpel to remove a man. The Noriega operation assumed that American power required mass, occupation, and prolonged presence. The Maduro operation demonstrated a different model, one that accepts that objectives can be achieved without remaking an entire country. The point was not to govern Venezuela. The point was to enforce the law and remove a criminal node.

Some object that Congress was briefed insufficiently. But this objection collapses under scrutiny. Trump briefed Congress repeatedly about Venezuela in the months leading up to the operation. Fourteen briefings is not neglect. It is engagement. What was withheld were the operational details of a raid whose success depended on secrecy. Bush did the same. His own national security team later admitted that advance consultation was not feasible. Congress accepted that explanation then, and it remains persuasive now.

Others argue that the absence of congressional authorization renders the operation illegal. But this argument proves too much. If taken seriously, it would indict decades of bipartisan precedent, including Panama, Kosovo, Libya, and the bin Laden raid. In practice, Congress has long acquiesced to the president’s authority to use limited force to protect US interests and enforce the law, especially when time and secrecy are essential. The War Powers framework was satisfied. The Constitution was not violated. What was violated instead was a partisan expectation that Trump must be wrong by default.

The most striking feature of the Democratic response is its refusal to acknowledge success. Even critics of the operation quietly concede that it was tactically flawless. But success itself now seems suspect. Why celebrate an American victory if it accrues to a president you oppose. This is a dangerous habit. Military force is not a partisan toy. When American service members carry out an operation with discipline and restraint, their achievement deserves recognition regardless of who occupies the Oval Office.

There is also a strategic message embedded in the Maduro arrest. It tells adversaries that the US can reach a single leader inside a hostile capital and leave before the sun rises. It tells them that challenges to American power need reminding, not rhetoric. Bush’s invasion of Panama communicated resolve through overwhelming force. Trump’s operation communicated it through mastery. Both send messages, but one does so without coffins.

Critics often say they want fewer wars, fewer occupations, fewer body bags. The Maduro operation delivered exactly that. It avoided mission creep. It avoided nation building. It avoided the moral hazard of permanent presence. If this is not the model to praise, it is hard to say what model would be.

The final irony is that much of the groundwork for Maduro’s arrest was laid by Trump’s predecessors. Biden’s administration denied Maduro legitimacy and increased the bounty on his capture. The policy consensus that Maduro was a criminal preceded Trump’s second term. What Trump did was act. He converted consensus into consequence.

In 1989, Democrats asked Americans to rally behind a president who sent tens of thousands of troops into a foreign country without prior approval. In 2026, they asked Americans to recoil from a president who removed a dictator without losing a single life. The contrast is stark. It suggests that the objection is not about law or war powers, but about who wields them.

American power has evolved. It has become faster, more precise, and more discriminating. The Maduro arrest is not a failure of restraint. It is its vindication. If the goal is a world where US force is used rarely, carefully, and successfully, then this operation should be studied, not denounced.

