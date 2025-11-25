When I first heard that Emerald Robinson had dropped a sprawling new thread on election integrity, my instinct as a writer was simple, tell the story carefully and check as much of it as I could. Then I went looking for her posts on 𝕏 and discovered that she had blocked me. Perhaps one of my jokes did not land, my children insist that most of my sarcasm does not, but whatever the reason, I had to reconstruct her narrative from outside the velvet rope. What follows is my attempt to lay out, in plain language, what Robinson is alleging about the 2020 and 2024 elections, and to note where independent reporting and public records rhyme with her claims. I do not know whether her full story is accurate, I am not asking you to accept it as proven fact, but the claims are serious enough, and interesting enough, that they deserve to be summarized and tested in daylight.

Robinson’s narrative stretches from the mid 2000s to President Trump’s current term. At its core is a simple thesis. US election infrastructure was compromised years ago by vulnerable, globally entangled voting machine companies, and that vulnerability was exploited in 2020 and nearly again in 2024. Layered on top is a second claim, that a small group of intelligence veterans, whom she calls Foot Patrol, uncovered how that compromise worked, briefed senior officials, and helped block a second stolen election, only to be ignored or sidelined by both parties and major media. Around those pillars she weaves a story about the intelligence community, January 6, Venezuelan organized crime, and the use of defamation law as a weapon against anyone who asked hard questions.

Her account begins in the aftermath of November 2020. According to Robinson, President Trump ordered his team to get to the bottom of alleged election fraud. An ex CIA investigator was hired and reportedly concluded that the fraud claims were mostly overblown. At the same time, some Justice Department lawyers wanted to investigate, but were blocked by Attorney General Bill Barr’s chief of staff, Will Levi, who threatened to resign if such cases moved forward. A separate group of national security analysts, including the people who would become Foot Patrol, prepared a detailed briefing for the White House and key Republican senators arguing that there was enough evidence of machine based vulnerabilities and foreign access to justify a full government investigation. Robinson’s claim is that this warning never translated into action. She names White House counsel Pat Cipollone as a central figure who, in her telling, refused to let the evidence reach the president in a meaningful way.

Some elements of this story are impossible to verify from the outside. We do not have a tape of the internal West Wing debates over 2020. Yet we do know that serious concerns about election vendors predated Trump’s complaints. In December 2019, for example, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar wrote a public letter blasting the private equity owned voting machine industry. They singled out companies like Dominion and Smartmatic as opaque, under regulated, and prone to security problems. Texas election examiners had already refused to certify Dominion’s Democracy Suite system multiple times, citing design flaws and vulnerabilities that could, in their view, allow unauthorized manipulation. Those public records do not prove that 2020 was hacked, but they do corroborate Robinson’s starting point, that key vendors had long been flagged as risky by both Democrats and Republicans.

Robinson also focuses on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CISA, and its former director, Chris Krebs, who famously declared that 2020 was the most secure election in American history. She portrays Krebs as underqualified and hired mainly because of his personal relationship with acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. Within days of that statement, Trump fired Krebs, having already fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Robinson links these personnel moves to a broader fear inside the administration that elements of the national security state were engaged in what she calls a soft coup. She highlights one striking move in particular. On November 18, 2020, Trump’s new acting defense secretary, Chris Miller, placed all Special Operations forces directly under his authority. In Robinson’s telling, this was a way of centralizing control in case the president needed loyal units to counter an internal betrayal. The order itself is a matter of public record. Whether it was connected to election concerns is a matter of interpretation, but Robinson’s interpretation is not invented out of whole cloth.

Much of her thread focuses on Smartmatic and Dominion and their long and complicated history. Robinson points back to 2005 and 2006, when Smartmatic, a company founded by Venezuelan entrepreneurs that had grown rich off contracts under Hugo Chavez, acquired the US firm Sequoia Voting Systems. That deal immediately drew scrutiny from federal regulators because of Smartmatic’s opaque ownership and perceived ties to the Chavez government. Under pressure from a CFIUS review, Smartmatic sold Sequoia, and a few years later Sequoia’s assets were purchased by Dominion. The paper trail is clear enough, Smartmatic’s Venezuelan roots, the sale under national security pressure, and the later connection to Dominion. Robinson uses this history to argue that the DNA of the Chavez era election system, including software and design philosophy, migrated into US infrastructure.

She also points to more recent evidence of corruption. In the last few years US prosecutors have indicted Smartmatic executives in connection with bribery and money laundering schemes tied to election contracts abroad, including in the Philippines. Independent reporting has documented slush funds, sham consulting arrangements, and unexplained wealth among local officials who championed Smartmatic’s technology. Again, this does not, by itself, prove a particular plot in the United States, but it does show that the firm at the center of Robinson’s story has been credibly accused of corrupt practices in other democracies.

The next layer in her narrative concerns the intelligence community’s handling of foreign interference. Robinson leans heavily on a set of documents released by outgoing Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and the intelligence community’s own analytic ombudsman. Those documents state that some CIA and other analysts downplayed intelligence on Chinese efforts to influence the 2020 election, in part because they disliked Trump’s policies and did not want their work to be used to support him. The ombudsman warned of pressure to conform to a preferred narrative and of reluctance to fully explore alternative theories of foreign interference. Those findings are public and undisputed. They do not mention Smartmatic or Dominion, but they support Robinson’s broader claim that the intelligence bureaucracy was not a neutral referee in 2020.

Robinson argues that the same pattern appeared on January 6. In her account, there were advance warnings of planned disruptions, and emergency procedures were already being discussed between congressional leaders and Capitol Police. She claims that a red starlight shell fired into the sky served as a signal to begin a coordinated breach. More concretely, she notes that the Justice Department’s inspector general later confirmed that at least 26 FBI confidential human sources were present at the Capitol that day. None of this proves that January 6 was scripted in detail, but it does make it harder to defend the simplistic story that it was entirely spontaneous. A serious reader can agree or disagree with Robinson’s conclusion that the event was staged, while still conceding that the mix of informants, foreknowledge, and confused security posture deserves more scrutiny than it has received.

After January 6 came a wave of what Robinson calls lawfare. Within weeks Dominion and Smartmatic filed multi billion dollar defamation suits against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, and major media outlets like Fox News and Newsmax. The damages sought dwarfed the companies’ annual revenues. That, in itself, is a signal. You do not ask for $1B or $2B merely to recover lost business, you ask for it to send a message. Robinson is not alone in noting that some of the loudest critics of these vendors before 2020 were Democrats, including Senator Klobuchar, who warned publicly that insecure machines threatened election integrity. No one sued her. When conservatives began making similar claims, some of them sloppier and more speculative, the response was a coordinated set of lawsuits aimed squarely at the pro Trump ecosystem.

In Robinson’s telling, these cases were not simply about reputational repair, they were instruments of political control. Fox News took its Dominion case all the way to the eve of trial, then abruptly settled for $787.5M. Shortly afterward it removed its highest rated host, Tucker Carlson, who had been one of the few prime time figures willing to platform discussions of machine vulnerabilities. Reporting from inside Fox suggests that the company had been preparing a defense that would have called technical experts and former intelligence officials to testify about known security problems and foreign entanglements. Robinson claims that Foot Patrol, the intelligence veterans at the heart of her story, had been lined up to present evidence about foreign server connections and corrupt contracts, only to be sidelined when a former Trump cabinet official advised Fox to settle. Public reporting has identified former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a key voice urging settlement. If that is accurate, it would underline Robinson’s darker suspicion, that elements of the nominal right were more eager to close the book on 2020 than to let their own allies air uncomfortable facts in open court.

Who, then, are these Foot Patrol figures, and what exactly do they claim to have found. Robinson describes a small team of former CIA and allied intelligence professionals who dug into the technical side of 2020. She portrays them as meticulous and somewhat obsessive, recruiting former Smartmatic engineers, scraping public network data, and mapping the corporate and digital infrastructure behind US voting systems. Investigative journalism has gone some distance toward unmasking them. Reporting in mainstream outlets has identified retired CIA officer Gary Berntsen and Venezuelan born consultant Martin Rodil as key members of a loose network that matches Robinson’s description. Those stories confirm that the pair spent years chasing ties between the Maduro regime, criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua, and election technology firms. They also confirm that they briefed members of Congress and met with a Justice Department task force investigating Venezuelan crime.

According to Robinson, Foot Patrol’s technical work uncovered something more explosive, apparent data flows between US election systems and foreign servers on or around election night, including infrastructure hosted in places like Serbia and possibly China. She says that an anonymous Japanese researcher sold them IP address records for a trivial sum, $20, and that these records showed connections that directly contradicted the public assurances that election machines were never reachable from the internet. A county sheriff in Michigan has in fact submitted a report to Congress claiming to have evidence that Serbian contractors working for Dominion accessed systems while votes were being counted, and that Dominion misled lawmakers about its foreign staffing and network posture. These claims are still disputed, but they align with the contours of the story Robinson is telling. At minimum they demonstrate that there is an unresolved factual conflict between what vendors and some election officials have said about connectivity and what some forensic examinations have found.

The Venezuelan piece of Robinson’s story can sound, at first hearing, like the stuff of a thriller. She argues that the Chavez Maduro regime turned its domestic election system into both a tool of political control and a profitable export, then blended it with criminal networks that now reach into US territory. The narco gang Tren de Aragua figures heavily in this account. Here again, independent facts are striking. In 2024 the US Treasury Department formally designated Tren de Aragua as a significant transnational criminal organization, describing its rapid spread across the Western Hemisphere and its infiltration of migration flows into the United States. In 2025 President Trump issued a proclamation under the Alien Enemies Act designating the gang and its Venezuelan patrons as hostile actors who had used illegal migration and narcotics as a kind of irregular warfare against the US. These are not fringe claims from a blog, they are official descriptions from the US government itself.

Robinson’s contention is that the same regime that nurtured Tren de Aragua also nurtured Smartmatic and related election vendors, and that it is a mistake to treat those as separate stories. She points to the indictments of Smartmatic executives for bribery, the long record of opaque ownership structures, and the willingness of intelligence agencies to treat Venezuela’s gang and electoral projects as unified threats when they are investigating narco trafficking, but to treat them as nonsense when they intersect with 2020. Independent reporting does show that federal investigators have taken Berntsen and Rodil’s material seriously in the criminal context, interviewing witnesses and studying documents that tie the Maduro regime, Tren de Aragua, and election technology together. That convergence does not prove any particular scheme in the United States, but it does show that the line between narco state and election tech export is blurrier than many would like to admit.

Robinson finishes her thread by connecting these strands to the present. She argues that in his second term Trump has finally absorbed the full picture of how vulnerable US elections became and who benefited. She notes that he ordered a major Republican donor, Harry Sargeant III, a Florida businessman whose firm held lucrative fuel deals in Venezuela, to exit that market. She highlights his decision to designate Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization and to use extraordinary powers, including the Alien Enemies Act, to treat Venezuelan gang members as hostile foreign operatives rather than ordinary criminal suspects. She mentions reports that US forces helped extract political prisoners from an embassy in Caracas. Whether every tactical detail of those stories is correct, there is no doubt that the Trump administration has adopted a much more aggressive posture toward Venezuela’s hybrid criminal regime than its predecessor.

Running alongside this policy story is a media story. Robinson accuses major corporations, including Chevron and its CEO Mike Wirth, of organizing a quiet public relations campaign to blunt Trump’s Venezuela strategy and preserve business opportunities in a post sanctions world. She names Republican consultants and activists who, in her view, have taken soft pro Maduro positions in exchange for access or funding. She also reports that 𝕏 throttled the reach of her own election thread and that some users saw their likes disappear, a claim that is difficult to verify from the outside but consistent with other reports of algorithmic suppression around sensitive topics. Finally she notes that when intelligence officials leaked stories to the New York Times and Washington Post suggesting that Tren de Aragua was not truly directed by the Venezuelan state, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard referred those leaks for criminal investigation. That, at least, is consistent with a broader pattern in the second Trump term, in which classified leaks that undercut administration policy are treated less as routine politics and more as potential crimes.

So where does this leave a reader who is trying to separate what we know from what Robinson alleges. It would be irresponsible to announce that she has cracked the case and that the 2020 election was definitively stolen by a Venezuelan cartel using Smartmatic software hidden inside Dominion machines. The available public evidence does not let us draw that conclusion with mathematical certainty. Yet it would be equally irresponsible to pretend that her narrative is nothing but pure fantasy. Election vendors with Venezuelan roots and foreign components really did burrow into US infrastructure. Federal regulators and state examiners really did raise red flags years before 2020 about their transparency and security practices. Intelligence officials really did underplay certain kinds of foreign interference, and their own ombudsman said so. A Venezuelan gang really has infiltrated the United States and has been designated as part of a hostile narco state project by the US government. Smartmatic executives really have been indicted for bribery abroad. A sheriff really has alleged foreign remote access to machines during counting. Dominion machines really have had vulnerabilities that CISA told states to mitigate. Dominion and Smartmatic really did launch multi billion dollar defamation suits that fell almost entirely on one side of the political aisle.

Those are facts, not conspiracy theories. Robinson’s work, at minimum, forces us to look at them together rather than in isolation. Once we do that, even a cautious reader has to concede that the machine side of the 2020 story has never been seriously adjudicated in public. Courts have typically disposed of cases on standing, timing, or narrow evidentiary grounds. Media outlets have preferred to treat the entire subject as settled. Many Republicans, eager to pivot toward other issues, have quietly followed suit. In that environment, a long, messy, sometimes speculative thread on 𝕏 from a former White House correspondent may be an imperfect vehicle for truth, but it may also be one of the few places where these scattered puzzles are at least being assembled on the same table.

I do not claim to know whether every step of Emerald Robinson’s story will survive future scrutiny. Some of her inferences may turn out to be wrong. Some of her sources may be exaggerating their own roles. But the underlying questions she raises, about foreign leverage over critical infrastructure, about the politicization of intelligence, about the use of defamation law as a political weapon, and about the willingness of both parties to look away from uncomfortable evidence, are not going away. They touch the core of whether Americans can have justified confidence in the outcomes they are told to accept. That is why, even as I squint at some of her more dramatic claims, I think her work is important enough to summarize, to check, and to keep on file. If the institutions that actually possess the relevant classified and technical data refuse to answer these questions, citizens will continue to look to outsiders, blocked accounts and all, to do the work instead.

