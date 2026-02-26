amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

What we saw at the State of the Union and in the responses is that about half the country wouldn't fight for the country for one reason or another. The Anthropic situation is a reflection of that, and it's another sad reminder of the loss of patriotism across our entire nation.

Reply
Share
Tony Brasunas's avatar
Tony Brasunas
1h

Wow, this is a new low.

Look, we don't want killer robots or mass AI surveillance. We don't want this. Do you?

This argument is weak, weak, weak. It's biased and tendentious. And it's anti free market.

Say it with me: If you don't want a product, don't buy it.

Anthropic is saying our product will allow you do all kinds of things but it won't allow you to do Super Evil Sh*t.

And then the govt says "but, but, but what if we want to do Super Evil Sh*t?"

And Anthropic says, no, you can't do that with our software.

If you don't want this product, you don't buy it.

The gov't has two choices. Agree NOT to do Super Evil Sh*t, or go find a different product.

They can go see if someone else is willing to enable them to do Super Evil Sh*t. Personally, I hope that no AI company enables our govt to do Super Evil Sh*t, but we'll have to see.

And here comes AMUSE arguing and screaming: you have to let our govt do Super Evil Sh*t.

Why?

At the very least, Anthropic should be applauded for having the spinal integrity to do this rather than be venal or evil.

But AMUSE just cant bring himself to rational thought for some reason, probably because Trump wants to do Super Evil Sh*t. I've watched this substack go from brilliant and uncompromised prior to Trump's election to full disingenuous biased Trump cheerleader. I imagine AMUSE is aiming for a position in the administration. That makes the most sense. Or, help me out, has this substack ever been even mildly critical of Trump on anything?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture