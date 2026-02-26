There is a simple thought experiment. A tank manufacturer wins a $200M contract to supply armored vehicles to the Department of War. The contract is lawfully awarded. The vehicles are delivered. A crisis erupts abroad. The President determines that deployment is lawful and strategically necessary. The manufacturer objects. It insists that the tanks may not be used in that theater because, in its view, the campaign violates international law. The vehicles will not start. The onboard software refuses to activate without corporate approval. We would call this absurd. We would call it intolerable. We would call it a usurpation of sovereign authority.

Yet this is, in substance, the position now pressed in the dispute between the Department of War and Anthropic over frontier AI systems delivered under a $200M ceiling prototype agreement. The conflict turns on a narrow but decisive question. Are Anthropic’s model level and contract level usage policies binding on the Department of War, or may the Department employ the system for any lawful purpose, so long as it complies with US law?

The Department’s January 2026 AI strategy memorandum answers that question with clarity. It directs incorporation of “any lawful use” language into AI procurements. The premise is straightforward. The US military is constrained by the Constitution, by statute, by treaty obligations as implemented in US law, and by the chain of command culminating in the Commander in Chief. It is not constrained by the ethical sensibilities of a private vendor. If a use is lawful, it must remain available.

Anthropic resists. It insists that certain prohibitions remain binding even for government clients. Two red lines dominate the public reporting. First, AI enabled autonomous weapons targeting without sufficient human oversight. Second, domestic surveillance of US persons at scale. These are treated as non negotiable. Yet both red lines function largely as red herrings in the present dispute. The Department of War has never suggested that it intends to use Anthropic’s models for direct weapons targeting or for domestic surveillance of Americans. The Department’s stated objective is narrower and more traditional. It seeks the same authority it obtains from every other defense contractor, namely the authority to employ lawfully procured tools for any and all legal uses as determined by the constitutional chain of command. The conflict, therefore, is not about an announced plan to automate targeting or to monitor citizens. It is about whether a private vendor may reserve a standing veto over categories of lawful military use, even when the government has neither proposed nor authorized the most provocative applications invoked in public debate.

One might initially find this reassuring. Who objects to safeguards? Who favors lawless machines? But clarity requires a distinction between two claims. The first claim is that the military must comply with law. That is uncontroversial. The second claim is that a private company may define, interpret, and enforce additional constraints beyond law, even in wartime. That is the contested proposition.

Consider again the tank. Suppose Congress has authorized force. Suppose the President has determined that the operation complies with domestic and international legal obligations as incorporated into US law. Suppose the courts, if asked, would not enjoin the action. On what ground does the manufacturer interpose its own moral judgment? It may decline to bid. It may refuse to sell. But once it contracts to supply weapons of war, it cannot plausibly demand co command over their deployment.

The same structure governs AI systems that function as force multipliers in planning, logistics, intelligence synthesis, and potentially targeting analysis. If these systems are integrated into classified networks and operational workflows, their availability cannot turn on after the fact corporate approval. A weapon whose trigger is tethered to Silicon Valley is not a weapon the Republic can safely wield.

An objection arises. AI is not a tank. It is software. It can hallucinate. It can err. It can generate outputs that, if followed uncritically, would produce unlawful or catastrophic results. Therefore, vendor guardrails are essential. Remove them and you invite tragedy.

This objection confuses reliability with sovereignty. Of course the military must assess reliability. Of course it must test, red team, validate, and monitor outputs. The Department of War already does this with every system it fields. Aircraft are tested. Missiles are tested. Intelligence tools are evaluated. Human oversight doctrines, including those reflected in Directive 3000.09 on autonomy in weapons systems, already require appropriate levels of human judgment. Nothing in an “any lawful use” clause abolishes internal controls.

The dispute is not about whether to comply with law or whether to maintain oversight. It is about who decides what law permits in the first place. In the operation to arrest Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, Anthropic’s model determined that aspects of the plan would violate international law. The White House and the Department concluded that the operation was lawful under US law. Imagine the implications if the model’s determination were dispositive. A private algorithm, trained on opaque data and shaped by corporate policy, would effectively veto the strategic judgment of the Commander in Chief.

We should pause here. The Constitution vests the executive power in the President. It designates him Commander in Chief of the armed forces. Congress may declare war, raise and support armies, and make rules concerning captures. Nowhere does the Constitution assign a role to frontier AI vendors in adjudicating the legality of military operations. If legality is contested, courts exist. If policy is contested, elections exist. Corporate governance boards do not.

Another objection presses from the other side. What if the Department invokes the Defense Production Act to compel access or to override usage restrictions? Is that not heavy handed? Does it not chill innovation? Perhaps. But note the sequence. Anthropic was not required to bid. It sought and received a $200M ceiling agreement to provide frontier AI capabilities for national security applications. It entered a domain whose core function is the application of force. It cannot then express surprise that its tools may be used to kill people and break things. That is what war entails.

This is not cynicism. It is moral clarity. A defense contractor differs from a consumer app developer in kind. The former enters into a relationship with the state precisely to enhance its capacity for coercion. If one finds that fact intolerable, the honorable path is abstention. Do not contract. Do not integrate your model into classified systems. Do not accept RDT and E funds. But do not accept the contract and then attempt to transform it into a shared sovereignty arrangement.

There is also a practical dimension. The Department has reportedly asked major prime contractors to assess their exposure to Anthropic. Supply chain risk designations and DPA authorities have been mentioned as potential leverage. One need not applaud every tactic to grasp the underlying logic. The military cannot base mission critical systems on a vendor that reserves unilateral authority to disable or restrict lawful applications. That is the very definition of strategic vulnerability.

Imagine a conflict with a near peer adversary. Imagine that AI systems are embedded in logistics, intelligence fusion, cyber defense, and operational planning. Imagine that at a decisive moment, the vendor determines that a contemplated use crosses its internal policy line. Does the system degrade? Does access narrow? Does latency increase as approvals are sought? Even a small probability of such friction is unacceptable in war.

Some will respond that the “any lawful use” standard is dangerously broad. Law can be interpreted expansively. Executives can err. International law is contested. Therefore, vendor guardrails provide an independent check.

But in our constitutional order, independent checks are provided by coequal branches and, ultimately, by the people. Courts can review certain actions. Congress can legislate. Whistleblower protections exist. Inspectors general operate. The remedy for executive overreach is political and legal accountability, not corporate override.

There is a further conceptual point. To allow vendor usage policies to bind the Department is to blur the line between tool and actor. A hammer does not decide which nails are permissible. A rifle does not assess the justice of the cause. AI systems, though more complex, remain instruments. They may embody probabilistic judgments about patterns in data. They may estimate risk. They may simulate legal arguments. But they do not possess constitutional authority.

One might insist that AI is different because it encodes normative assumptions in its training data and fine tuning. That is true. All systems encode assumptions. That is precisely why ultimate authority must reside with accountable officials who can weigh those assumptions against national interest and legal obligations. If a model’s outputs systematically misinterpret international law in a manner that diverges from US doctrine, the solution is not to enthrone the model. The solution is to correct, calibrate, or replace it.

The Department’s position that it will use the model only for lawful purposes is not a demand for lawlessness. It is a demand for coherence. Lawful use means use consistent with the Constitution, with statutes such as the Authorization for Use of Military Force where applicable, with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and with binding treaty commitments as implemented in US law. It does not mean “anything we desire.” It means what the legal system, as constituted, permits.

There is elegance in this standard. It aligns responsibility with authority. The President decides what is lawful in the first instance, subject to judicial and legislative checks. The Department executes. Vendors supply tools. Each role is distinct. Confusion of roles breeds paralysis.

We can draw an analogy to persistence through time. Just as a road has spatial parts in the regions of space it occupies, an institution has functional parts in the roles it performs. The military’s function is defense through force. A contractor’s function, in this domain, is supply. If the supplier begins to occupy the decision space of the defender, the structure is distorted. Functions overlap. Accountability diffuses. When harm occurs, responsibility is obscured.

This is not to deny that AI governance is complex. Frontier models can generate outputs that resemble legal analysis. They can surface risks that human planners overlook. They can recommend caution. All of this is valuable. But recommendation differs from command. Advisory systems assist. They do not rule.

In a world where great power competition accelerates and adversaries integrate AI into their own military systems without self imposed corporate vetoes, the US must not hamstring itself with arrangements that subordinate sovereign judgment to vendor preference. Prudence requires safeguards. It does not require surrender.

At bottom, the issue is not whether AI may be used for lethal purposes. It will be. The issue is who decides when such use is lawful and appropriate. The answer, in our constitutional republic, is the Commander in Chief acting within the law. Not a board of directors. Not a safety team in a private lab. Not an opaque training corpus.

Defense contractors who wish to sell weapons of war to the Department of War must accept the nature of that enterprise. War involves killing people and breaking things. That is tragic. It is sometimes necessary. If a company finds that reality morally repugnant, it should direct its talents elsewhere. What it cannot coherently do is enter the warfighting ecosystem and then insist that its internal usage policy outrank the sovereign authority of the United States.

