@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Oct 16

Gensler hated crypto and made no secret of his contempt. His SEC refused to develop rules, preferring to regulate by suit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Oct 16

This is an amazing piece, once again demonstrating that virtually EVERY BAD THING comes from the government. This was yet another governmental cock-up, deliberately evil -- just like the Arthur Anderson fraud which damaged thousands. When are we going to rise up and actually do something? The perpetrators of this should be the ones rotting in jail (as with the AA stuff). Yet they just blithely go on collecting checks which we are funding.

I used to think government was 95% bad. I have now reached 100%.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture