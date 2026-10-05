The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
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I live in Bexar Co. and when I bought my house in 2015 the property taxes were approximately $5000 with the 065 exemption. Now, my property taxes are half that amount (thank goodness) with the value of my home up 60%! Would love to have property taxes completely abolished when the home is paid for, but glad the taxes have come down considerably.

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