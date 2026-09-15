The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Shooter 6's avatar
Shooter 6
1h

We moved away from California over 20 years ago. I have ceased to be amazed at the astonishing and blatant disregard for the US Constitution that band of ne'er-do-wells in Sacramento manages to pass into California law every year.

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
1h

It's monstrous.

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