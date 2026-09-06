The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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MMS's avatar
MMS
4h

Thanks for this. Hopefully more people will be exposed to the facts and understand the level of expert gaslighting conducted by Hamas, the IRGC and it's Jihadi supporters around the world.

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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
4h

"Islamic migrants, Islamic Muslims" Point of fact, America's constitution should not be read as some 'suicide pact.' That First Amendment's 'FREEDOM of religion' should not be an open invitation for some 'faux' religion, as is Islam, to enter the country and carry out its Theocratic ideology of 'Death to Israel, the little Satan, and death to America, the great Satan!' Any "Muslims," radical or "Peaceful," that practice that (non)religion Islam, should be removed from the country to any of those 7th Century bastions of idiocy they would have America become!

There are over 2 BILLION Muslims in the world, and NONE of them know how or why their 'faux' religion Islam came to be. They worship a "false prophet" that the Bible warns of in Matthew 7:15 "Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves."

Call me an Islamaphobe for I believe: “Islam is a caustic blend of paganism and twisted Bible stories. Muhammad, its lone "prophet", who made no prophecies, conceived his religion to satiate his lust for power, sex, and money. He was a terrorist.” BIBLE PROBE As Ripley would say, "BELIEVE IT OR NOT."

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