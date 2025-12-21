The suspension of The Harvard Salient this winter has been widely treated as a morality play about extremism, nationalism, and the eternal vigilance required to keep fascism at bay. That framing is comforting, especially for institutions that prefer to see each scandal as an isolated failure of character rather than as evidence of a deeper intellectual contradiction. But comfort is not clarity. The Salient episode is better understood as a predictable consequence of how elite institutions have taught an entire generation to think about race, speech, and moral permission.

The immediate facts are by now familiar. The Harvard Salient, a conservative student newspaper, published an article by David F.X. Army ’28 that drew sharp criticism for echoing language associated with a 1939 speech by Adolf Hitler. The phrase at issue, “Germany belongs to the Germans,” was treated by critics as inherently fascist and therefore beyond the protections of free expression. In the ensuing controversy, private messages among Salient leaders were surfaced that included language that was plainly racist and bigoted. These messages were unacceptable. The board of the paper responded by suspending publication until next year and forcing leadership changes.

What matters for present purposes is not whether the board acted prudently in the narrow sense. Reasonable people can disagree about governance decisions made under pressure. What matters is what the episode reveals about the moral environment in which these students were formed. The uncomfortable truth is that none of this should have come as a surprise.

A growing number of young white Harvard students plausibly believed they were operating under a symmetrical set of speech norms. That belief did not arise in a vacuum. For most of their lives, elite institutions have treated race-based speech asymmetrically. On campus and across elite culture more broadly, young black students have routinely been permitted, and often encouraged, to use rhetoric that is explicitly hostile toward whites as a class. Language describing whites as inherently oppressive, morally corrupt, parasitic, or deserving of collective punishment has frequently been tolerated or defended as lived experience, punching up, or necessary counter-speech.

This rhetoric has not been fringe. It has come from professors, invited speakers, DEI programming, and prominent black intellectual figures whose work is assigned in classrooms and celebrated by the institution. Students encounter it not as rebellion but as orthodoxy. For many of the nation’s most talented students, this conditioning begins well before college. On the national high school policy debate circuit, an arena often treated as an elite training ground for future academics, lawyers, and policymakers, race-based speech asymmetry is routinely modeled and enforced. Teenagers compete in front of college-aged judges who openly normalize racialized rhetoric when it flows in one direction. Black debaters are permitted, and often rewarded, for deploying language toward white opponents that would immediately disqualify a white speaker in reverse. Victory is frequently tied not to argumentative rigor but to identity claims, positionality narratives, and performances of grievance, a structure that effectively turns debate into an oppression olympics rather than a contest of reasoning.

For students immersed in that environment, the lesson is unmistakable. Moral permission attaches to identity. Speech norms are not neutral rules but tools allocated unevenly. The brightest students in the country learn, years before they arrive at Harvard, that racialized hostility is not merely tolerated but strategically advantageous when deployed by the right speakers. This is the crucible in which many of our most gifted minds are formed, and it is naive to imagine that these lessons evaporate upon matriculation. They learn, implicitly and explicitly, that racialized hostility can be morally justified when the target belongs to an oppressor class. The lesson conveyed is not that racist language is always wrong. The lesson is that racist language is wrong only when it flows in certain directions.

Given that reality, it was foreseeable that young conservative students would infer that they possessed the same expressive latitude. If Harvard permits one group of students to deploy racially derogatory language under the banner of identity, power, or historical grievance, it is not irrational for another group to assume that the governing principle is free expression rather than group-specific exemption. These students did not invent the framework. They absorbed it.

To see why this matters, consider how moral rules function. A rule that is universal, racist speech is wrong regardless of speaker or target, is simple to internalize. A rule that is conditional, racist speech is wrong unless certain identity conditions are met, is not. Conditional rules invite reasoning within the condition. Students trained under such a system will naturally ask whether they qualify for the exemption, or whether an analogous exemption should apply. That is not a failure of logic. It is logic applied to a flawed premise.

This is especially true for students who came of age after the institutionalization of concepts like punching up, oppressor classes, and structural guilt. Under this worldview, speech is judged not by its content but by the identity of the speaker and the perceived status of the target. Universities have repeatedly signaled that context and power determine permissibility. It should therefore surprise no one that students attempt to reason within that system rather than outside it.

Older generations, particularly Gen X, generally retain a simpler and more universal moral intuition. Racist or bigoted rhetoric is wrong regardless of who says it or why. That norm was broadly internalized before elite institutions began openly carving out identity-based exceptions. Gen Z students, however, were educated under a different regime, one that abandoned universality in favor of moral relativism tied to race. Expecting them to intuit a universal boundary that the institution itself has spent years eroding is unrealistic.

The reaction of the Salient board illustrates this generational divide. The decision to suspend publication and force leadership changes was not imposed by Harvard. It was made by the board itself. Its chairman, Alex Acosta, a Republican in his 50s who served as US Secretary of Labor and later as chairman at Newsmax, belongs to a cohort that did not grow up marinating in DEI rationalizations for racialized speech. Another board member, Alfredo Ortiz, the CEO of the Job Creators Network and a Trump-aligned Republican also in his mid-50s, comes from the same moral universe. For them, the discovery that conservative students were using the rhetorical style of the left was genuinely shocking.

That shock itself is instructive. It reveals how far elite culture has drifted from the universal norms it still claims to enforce. When older conservatives see racist language, they see a bright moral line crossed. When younger conservatives see it, some see a familiar idiom, one they have heard deployed for years with institutional approval, simply redirected.

The same dynamic is now visible beyond race, most notably in the domain of anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric. Over the past decade, elite institutions have increasingly normalized language that treats Israel as uniquely illegitimate and Jews, implicitly or explicitly, as morally suspect participants in global politics. What begins as criticism of Israeli policy often slides into civilizational accusation, collective guilt, and conspiratorial framing. On many campuses, slogans and arguments that would once have been recognized as antisemitic are rebranded as anti-Zionist resistance and granted moral immunity on the same grounds, power, history, and identity.

Gen Z students have absorbed this lesson alongside the racial one. They have been taught that certain forms of collective condemnation are permissible when aimed at approved targets, and that intent matters less than positional alignment. It was therefore foreseeable that some young conservatives would mirror this logic in reverse, adopting anti-Israel or antisemitic rhetoric not because they independently derived it, but because they observed the institutional rule that collective moral indictment is acceptable when framed correctly. Once again, the problem is not mere provocation. It is the internalization of a conditional ethic that teaches students that bigotry is not defined by content but by direction.

None of this excuses racist language. Explanation is not exculpation. But explanation matters if the goal is prevention rather than ritual condemnation. If institutions wish to reduce the spread of racialized hostility, they must confront the contradiction they have spent years cultivating. They cannot simultaneously teach that racialized hostility is acceptable when wielded by the right people and expect students never to test that rule.

The controversy over the nationalism language at the center of the Salient article further illustrates this dynamic. The claim that “Germany belongs to the Germans” was treated as beyond the pale, not because it necessarily entailed racial supremacy, but because it could be associated with a historical villain. This is a category error. The principle that a people have the right to govern themselves within a defined nation long predates Nazism and underwrites modern democracy itself. The American Revolution rested on precisely this logic. To say that a nation belongs to its people is not to deny minority rights. It is to affirm political accountability.

Evil figures routinely appropriate widely held ideas to legitimize themselves. Hitler also spoke about sovereignty, national renewal, and workers’ dignity. No serious thinker argues that those concepts are therefore morally tainted. The Nazis did not invent nationalism. They weaponized it, fusing it with racial pseudoscience and totalitarian control. Condemning nationalism wholesale because of that abuse is no more coherent than rejecting socialism because Stalin embraced it or rejecting democracy because mobs have sometimes acted unjustly.

The deeper problem, however, is not the misclassification of a phrase. It is the selective application of moral scrutiny. When nationalist language is used by conservatives, it is treated as dangerous and unprotected. When racialized hostility is used by left-aligned speakers against whites, it is contextualized, excused, or celebrated. Students notice this asymmetry. They draw conclusions from it.

Some will object that the rhetoric used by black students is a response to historical injustice and therefore morally distinct. But this response proves too much. Historical grievance cannot justify present-day bigotry without abandoning the very principle that makes anti-racism intelligible. If racism is wrong because it treats individuals as mere instances of a group, then reversing the direction of that treatment does not cure the wrong. It replicates it.

Others will argue that the solution is stricter enforcement against conservative students. But enforcement without coherence is merely theatrical. Punishment cannot substitute for moral clarity. If the underlying rule remains conditional and identity-dependent, new violations will follow as surely as the last.

It is important to be clear about what is not being proposed. College is not a place for re-education or ideological conformity. It is precisely where young scholars should sharpen their thinking, challenge orthodoxy, and test boundaries. Robust debate requires intellectual risk. But risk is not the same as license. A culture that wishes to encourage free inquiry must still insist on basic moral constraints that apply to everyone.

That means calling out racism and bigotry by black students and black leaders just as readily as we do among white students and white leaders. It means rejecting the bigotry of low expectations that treats leftist black rhetoric as somehow less accountable to moral standards. And it means restoring a genuinely universal norm, that racialized hostility is unacceptable in principle, not merely when it offends the sensibilities of those in power.

The Salient episode is therefore not an anomaly. It is a warning. When institutions teach that moral rules are selective, students will select. When they teach that speech norms depend on identity, students will reason about identity. If Harvard and its peers wish to prevent the next scandal, they must do more than discipline the offenders. They must repair the moral framework that made the offense foreseeable.

