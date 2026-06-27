The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Ellen Roehl's avatar
Ellen Roehl
4h

Ahh, the old mythical man month. If 1 woman can have a baby in 9 months the 9 women can have a baby in one month.😅😅😅😅

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Enon's avatar
Enon
3h

Many years ago, Alan Carter wrote an online book, "The Programmer's Stone", part of his "Reciprocality" project. In it he distinguished two types of people, "mappers" and "packers". Mappers are nthe natural programmers, who have a unified representation of the world and the problem to be solved in their minds. Once the map is complete and accurate, they can read the solution off at a glance and implement the solution so concisely that there is no room for bugs. Packers are the manager types, scarcely human in any real sense, P-zombies, who think that understanding is all about stacking pre-approved knowledge packets. They try to turn software development into a factory job, specifying endless procedures, and always fail.

AI has no world model, no map, and until it does, it not only can't replace the mappers, it will reliably enshitify every project it touches in ways that will take many times the effort to fix than was saved.

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