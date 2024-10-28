Hidden Crisis: Violent Crime Rises 55% Under Biden-Harris as FBI Conceals Crime Real Stats
With just nine days left before the election, it's crucial to understand the dangerous game the Biden-Harris regime is playing. They, along with their willing accomplices in the mainstream media, are promoting a dangerous fiction: that violent crime in America is declining. Their friends at PolitiFact repeat the claim that we’re witnessing the safest Am…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.