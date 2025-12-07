@amuse

John Wygertz
4h

Citizens should not only have the right to criticize their politicians, they should also have the right to turf them out. What we have seen for at least a decade is that citizens are only offered a choice between different members of the Davos party.

The Stasi would be envious of the efficiency of the current control system. Nothing like installing a profit motive to keep the prosecutorial pipeline full.

And I love the German precision of the 4,999 figure. Not 4,998. Not 5,000. 4,999 exactly.

