The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1h

Leftists, Democrats disguised as an American political party, live in their world bubble of blatant and absolute fantasy and fiction. And when they even acknowledge the historical facts of all of American history, they do it through their bubble of fantasy, not truth. Truth is anathema for them, which I believe is the main reason they are godless and seem to enjoy it.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
33m

If years from now our history is remembered through the music of Rappers, we are in deep trouble.

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