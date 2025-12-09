@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
1h

Chilling. Thank you for this essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
1h

Once again, you pick up a loose thread…and suddenly there goes the whole sweater! Who ARE you?? Until the festering rat hole that is Congress is reformed to perform its Constitutional function, I am afraid we will never be free of weaponized bureaucracy. I mean, nobody should be surprised at the FBI, look at the depredations of J, Edgar Hoover, the original “G-Man.” How do the plebs get justice? History has its way of sorting things out. Some of them are unpleasant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 amuse on x · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture