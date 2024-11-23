How Elon and Vivek's DOGE Can Use FERC to Challenge BlackRock's ESG/DEI Agenda
One of the most dangerous threats to our democracy and our economy is the horizontal ownership of public company stocks by financial giants like BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard. These firms control staggering portions of the U.S. and global economies through their massive stakes in countless public companies. This concentrated ownership grants the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.