S.P.H.
Oct 23

I don't foresee a reversal of trajectory. I see an advanced move towards the Islamization of America. Christianity and Judaism, the foundation this country was built upon, will come under constant attack.

DDALEX20
Oct 23

I guess, in reality, NYC leadership did what was necessary given the great flood of immigrants when Biden administration and the DNC opened our borders. NYC has always been home to a great number of first generation immigrants which served as magnets for the encouraged migration. Older policies and practices could not survive the unbelievable onslaught. Four years! No time, no band width, to support assimilation.

I lived in NYC as Bloomberg allowed/encouraged the expansion of colleges on the island of Manhattan and I did not find it surprising when Mamdani won the primary with the youth vote.

It is evident that NYC cannot support all the promises of Mamdani and keep the income generating class in NYC. It will be interesting to see what happens to median income and housing costs with the migration of business out of the city. Will the stock exchange move to to Nashville, Dallas, St. Louis, or Austin? Will “benefits” drop or will the city dig itself deep, deep into debt expecting a federal government buyout?

We need to open our eyes to the ethic enclaves being built in U.S. by industries and address the problem as foreign investment in manufacturing increases. . . Think Dearborn, MI and Springfield, OH. MSM needs to address immigration fraud such has been uncovered in St.Paul, MN. States need to address developers creating cities designed as ethnic and religious enclaves, think TX.

I do not see an easy or quick way out of this Democrat commitment to killing our cities, states and country with debt.

