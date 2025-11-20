@amuse

Suzie
5h

How is it that what we are clearly experiencing coming from all corners of the inferior judiciary, not to be considered a Constitutional crisis?

An element of our third branch of Government, the Judiciary, has deliberately and maliciously gone completely rogue, either outright ignoring actual law and precedent, or twisting and torturing the law to suit their malign ends.

You don’t have to be a lawyer or a judge to recognize this. It is occurring right in our faces and yet nothing is being done to rein them in or stop such egregious abuse!

Congress seems to be the only branch that has the Constitutional authority to end this rebellion being orchestrated within these rogue courts, yet they do nothing. And the stakes could not be higher.

Until and unless extreme pressure is brought to bear upon Congress to execute the remedy for this rebellion against law and order coming from our own court system no less, the Constitution has been rendered null and void.

John Wygertz
4h

Brown's rogue behavior will not stand. I have confidence that the Supremes will intervene and correct his mess of a decision in time for the redistricting to take effect.

While it would be salutory for the entire Federal bench to see one of their fellows impeached, the votes aren't there for removal. We'll have to settle for his intellectual humiliation via a scathing denunciation and reversal by his superiors. I bet there's a clerk working on it right now (what a juicy assignment) and I can't wait to see it.

