The time has come to speak plainly. Judge Jeffrey Brown’s handling of the Texas redistricting litigation was not a close case of judicial disagreement. It was a profound breach of duty that undermined confidence in the judiciary, injected raw partisanship into a domain the Supreme Court has placed beyond judicial reach, and relied on claims that collapse once subjected to sober examination. His misconduct, procedural and substantive, is laid bare in Judge Jerry Smith’s blistering dissent, a document that reads less like a disagreement among colleagues and more like a warning siren aimed at Congress. When a federal judge misuses the machinery of the courts to advance personal animus, bends doctrine to predetermine outcomes, and hides the work of colleagues behind procedural gamesmanship, the constitutional remedy is impeachment. That conclusion is uncomfortable yet unavoidable.

Before assessing the case for impeachment, the reader should understand the precise character of Judge Brown’s misconduct. A preliminary injunction of this magnitude is an extraordinary form of relief. Courts hesitate to deploy it because it can instantly distort the political process. Yet Judge Brown rushed such an injunction into effect at the moment when Texas was approaching legally immovable election deadlines. His actions threatened to plunge the state into confusion during the run up to the 2026 election. Smith’s dissent recounts a procedural history that borders on staggering. For almost a month following the evidentiary hearing, Judge Brown offered nothing to his colleague on the panel. Then, with the suddenness of a trap being sprung, he delivered a draft opinion of more than 160 pages that Smith had only days to analyze while attending a funeral and traveling across Texas. Brown then declared his intention to issue the injunction without waiting for the dissent. Smith was forced to work overnight to produce a response that Brown took steps to obscure on the docket. These maneuvers were not harmless irregularities. They were the outward symptoms of a deeper pathology, a willingness to sacrifice collegial deliberation to force a predetermined outcome.

When a judge acts first and reasons later, the problems go well beyond etiquette. Due process requires deliberation among judges, not unilateral proclamations. Smith’s thirty seven years on the bench equip him to identify the difference. He calls this episode the most outrageous judicial conduct he has ever encountered, a description that should give any observer pause. At minimum, Judge Brown denied the other members of his panel the opportunity to consider, weigh, and respond to arguments before he acted. At worst, he manipulated internal procedure in ways calculated to insulate his opinion from scrutiny. This is not the conduct of a neutral adjudicator. It is the conduct of someone swept along by an ideological impulse that no longer permits ordinary judicial restraint.

The more fundamental problems arise from the content of the majority opinion. Smith’s dissent notes that redistricting is a legislative task and that partisan gerrymandering is non justiciable. The judiciary is not a referee in partisan competition. Rather, it enforces constitutional constraints. Those constraints are intentionally narrow. Under Rucho, the federal courts may not strike down a map merely because one party benefits politically. Under Alexander, the courts must begin with a strong presumption of legislative good faith when assessing claims of racial gerrymandering. Plaintiffs must overcome that presumption with credible evidence showing that race was the predominant factor in drawing district lines. Smith shows that the plaintiffs failed to meet that burden. The map drawer, Adam Kincaid, gave credible testimony that he used partisan data rather than racial characteristics. His explanations were detailed and coherent. In contrast, the plaintiffs declined to produce an alternative map that would disentangle race and politics, a cornerstone of modern redistricting litigation. Judge Brown excused that failure with thin reasoning. It is hard to escape the conclusion that he relaxed standards selectively to reach a desired partisan outcome.

Even more concerning is Brown’s treatment of the preliminary injunction standard. For decades courts have characterized such injunctions as extraordinary and drastic. Plaintiffs must show a substantial likelihood of success on the merits. Brown elided these requirements. He cherry picked the word likelihood, removed the substantial qualifier, and treated the first factor as if it required only a minimal showing. Worse still, he invoked the doctrine of a sliding scale in ways that displaced the heavy burden normally imposed on claimants seeking mandatory injunctions. A mandatory injunction does not preserve the status quo, it changes it, which means courts must apply even more rigorous scrutiny before granting such relief. Smith points out that Brown’s analysis fails this test at every turn. By watering down the merits factor and inflating the others, Brown did precisely what courts caution against, converting preliminary relief into a tool of policy making.

Judge Brown’s use of the Purcell principle reveals the same pattern. Purcell warns courts not to interfere with election rules close to an election. Brown inverted the doctrine. Instead of applying Purcell as a restraint on late judicial intervention, he portrayed the legislature’s timing as a reason for courts to move fast. That logic turns Purcell on its head. Under Brown’s reasoning, if a legislature enacts a map close to an election, courts may override it at the last minute. Yet the Supreme Court has said the opposite. Legislatures retain the authority to adjust laws late in an election cycle because they are politically accountable and possess institutional knowledge about what the moment requires. Courts, by contrast, must be cautious precisely because last minute changes risk widespread confusion. Brown’s reasoning is not merely mistaken. It is an attempt to hollow out a doctrine intended to limit judicial power.

The misapplication of Alexander is no better. Under Alexander, courts must presume legislative good faith, especially when race and partisanship correlate tightly. That correlation is well documented in Texas. In such settings it is easy to confound partisan considerations with racial ones. The Supreme Court therefore requires courts to default to the partisan explanation unless evidence clearly shows that the legislature subordinated politics to race. Smith notes that Brown did not follow that rule. When faced with ambiguous statements by legislators, some referencing Petteway, others discussing partisan goals, Brown invariably chose the most damaging interpretation without plausible justification. He ignored explicit statements by lawmakers denying racial motivations and concentrated on snippets that could be read negatively only by imposing the very inference Alexander prohibits.

The judiciary requires more than correct outcomes. It requires disciplined method. Brown’s approach is neither methodical nor disciplined. It is reactive. It builds a narrative by filtering evidence through the lens of assumed bias. Judges may not take that approach because it substitutes instinct for reasoned judgment. A court may reject testimony, but only after careful weighing of all evidence, not by downplaying reliable witnesses whose accounts contradict the preferred storyline.

The broader context cannot be ignored. The dissent documents the politics swirling around the case. Advocacy groups funded by national political interests pressed aggressively for the court to intervene. Public statements by political actors outside Texas framed the case as part of a national struggle for control of the House. It is one thing for activists to adopt that perspective. It is another for a judge to appear moved by it. Smith’s dissent suggests that Brown’s motivations align with a deeper animus toward the Texas Legislature and, by implication, toward those who support former President Trump. Such motivations, if present, would reflect an extreme instance of what many call TDS, an unfocused hostility that overrides ordinary intellectual caution. Even if one rejects that characterization, there is no denying the appearance it creates. Judges must avoid even the appearance of bias. Brown’s actions do not merely invite suspicion. They all but confirm it.

Impeachment requires more than error. It requires misconduct that strikes at the foundations of judicial duty. Procedural manipulation, partisan reasoning disguised as neutral analysis, and disregard for binding precedent meet that threshold. When a judge grants a sweeping injunction that upends a state’s election calendar while brushing aside the constitutional constraints that exist precisely to prevent judicial partisanship, he violates the oath to administer justice impartially. Congress retains the authority to remove such a judge, and that authority exists for moments like this.

The rule of law is not self sustaining. It depends on the integrity of those entrusted with its guardianship. Judge Brown’s conduct shows a degree of ideological entanglement incompatible with that trust. If impeachment seems severe, that is because it is meant to be. But severity becomes a virtue when a judge’s actions threaten constitutional order. The judiciary can function only when its members adhere to standards of fairness that are higher than those that govern political actors. The moment a judge abandons those standards, the only remedy is removal.

