The modern US Senate operates under a belief that is nearly universal and almost entirely false. Major legislation, we are told, requires 60 votes to pass. Without those votes, the chamber is paralyzed. Bills stall. Leaders shrug. The minority is said to have spoken. This belief is repeated so often that it has taken on the status of constitutional fact. I assumed it was true. It is nothing of the kind.

There is no rule of the Senate, no clause of the Constitution, and no settled historical practice that requires 60 votes for the passage of ordinary legislation. The 60 vote threshold is not law. It is not structure. It is not even tradition in any deep sense. It is a managerial norm that arose from convenience, risk aversion, and a post Reid Senate that prefers predictability to deliberation. It persists only because leaders choose to treat it as binding.

This matters now because Senate Republican leadership has an opportunity to prove otherwise. Majority Leader John Thune has promised to give the SAVE Act an up or down vote. Under the actual rules of the Senate, that vote requires only a simple majority. If leadership is willing to govern under the rules as written, the SAVE Act can pass. No rule changes are required. No nuclear option is necessary. No reconciliation gimmicks are involved. What is required is stamina and the willingness to abandon a fiction.

Start with first principles. The Constitution establishes no supermajority requirement for ordinary legislation. Article I, Section 5 provides that a majority of each House constitutes a quorum to do business. The natural implication is that once a quorum is present, the business of legislating proceeds by majority rule. Supermajorities are specified where they are required, for treaties, for veto overrides, for constitutional amendments. The absence of such a specification for ordinary bills is decisive.

The filibuster is not constitutional. It is a procedural artifact that developed accidentally in the 19th century and hardened slowly through custom. Even then, it was never understood as a standing requirement that a bill must clear a supermajority threshold before it could pass. The traditional filibuster was a delaying tactic, not a veto. It allowed a determined minority to slow the Senate down, not to stop it indefinitely.

Cloture, the mechanism now treated as the gateway to all legislation, was introduced only in the 20th century. Senate Rule XXII permits the Senate to end debate early by a 3/5 vote. That is all it does. It does not say that debate must be ended before a vote can occur. It does not say that legislation cannot pass without cloture. It offers the majority an option, not an obligation.

Historically, cloture was rare. For decades after its adoption, it was invoked sparingly and only in moments of extreme obstruction. The Senate functioned, passed major legislation, and conducted its affairs without assuming that a 60 vote consensus was a prerequisite for action. The idea that every bill must clear cloture before passage is a recent invention.

To see why, consider how debate actually works under standing Senate rules. When the majority leader calls up a bill, that bill becomes the pending business of the Senate. The next order of business is final passage. Debate may continue, but only so long as a senator is actively speaking and seeking recognition. Silence ends debate. Exhaustion ends debate. There is no automatic requirement that debate be brought to a close by a vote.

The traditional talking filibuster is not a metaphor. It is a physical process governed by precedent. A senator who wishes to delay a vote must remain standing, must speak continuously, and must remain in the chamber. The senator may not sit, may not leave, may not yield the floor, and may not pause in a way that relinquishes recognition. These constraints are real. They are enforced by the presiding officer.

Each senator is also limited in how many times they may speak on the same question. Once those opportunities are exhausted, or once no senator seeks recognition, debate ends by operation of rule. At that point, the Senate must proceed to a vote. That vote is decided by a simple majority.

What about procedural obstruction. Opponents may attempt to delay by offering dilatory amendments, moving to adjourn, or raising parliamentary motions. None of these maneuvers requires 60 votes to defeat. Each can be tabled or rejected by a simple majority. There is no procedural escape hatch once the majority commits to staying on the floor and moving forward.

This is not a loophole. It is how the Senate worked for most of its history. The modern assumption that a determined minority can block legislation indefinitely without cost is a departure from that history, not its fulfillment.

Importantly, this process applies to all legislation. There is nothing unique about the SAVE Act in procedural terms. Border security bills, energy legislation, regulatory reform, and statutory changes of every kind are eligible to be brought to the floor and passed under these rules. The Senate does not refrain from doing so because it is prohibited. It refrains because leadership has chosen a different model of governance.

That model emerged gradually, and it hardened after Democrats weakened the filibuster for nominations under Harry Reid. The Senate became managerial. Floor time was minimized. Bills were negotiated off floor. Leaders sought certainty rather than persuasion. Senators flew in late and left early. Cloture first legislating became the norm not because it was required, but because it was convenient.

A talking filibuster disrupts that convenience. It is unpredictable. It requires physical presence. It decentralizes control. Individual senators gain visibility. Media narratives cannot be fully scripted. For leadership accustomed to managing outcomes rather than fighting for them, this is an unwelcome prospect.

There is also a fear of precedent. If one majority uses the rules as written, future majorities may do the same. Power shifts away from leadership and back toward the chamber itself. That shift threatens a leadership centric Senate, and so it is resisted.

There is, finally, a preference for blame shifting. When cloture fails, leaders can say they tried but lacked 60 votes. Responsibility dissolves into arithmetic. A forced talking filibuster does the opposite. It assigns responsibility. The minority must stand, speak, and explain itself. Leadership must stay, manage, and defend its priorities.

This is precisely why the SAVE Act is the right bill on which to restore normal procedure. Election integrity is not an obscure or marginal issue. Voter ID and election safeguards command support from well over 80% of the public. Forcing a sustained filibuster on this question would nationalize the debate. It would require opponents to defend the indefensible. It would convert Senate procedure into a substantive political argument.

Leader Thune has promised an up or down vote on the SAVE Act. Under the rules of the Senate, that promise is meaningful only if leadership is willing to proceed without cloture. An up or down vote does not require 60 votes. It requires resolve.

The Senate does not need permission to legislate. It needs leaders willing to use the rules as they exist, not as they have been misremembered. The SAVE Act can pass today under existing procedure. The obstacle is not the filibuster. It is the habit of surrendering to a myth.

