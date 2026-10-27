The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
29m

Alex, I get this. I love it when you nerd out! But I wonder how many of your followers do. I know you would be condescending to begin or end this piece with a simple statement of your argument in sort of see Jack run terms, but few people are as smart as you. I know it’s genetic.

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
1h

It’s just gambling wearing a different costume. May as well be a lottery. People who like to gamble like this are not exactly the people we should be listening to.

This entire election in every state, town, and county, will be determined by one thing and one thing only: turnout. And there’s not a poll or a fancy gambling app that can reliably predict that.

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