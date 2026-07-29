The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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WIScoLady's avatar
WIScoLady
34m

I learn more from reading an AMuse essay than I ever did attending a year of classes. It is a joy to have such an expert teacher.

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JDJAWS's avatar
JDJAWS
1h

Thanks for this articulate, precise analysis grounded in solid legal and historical fact. The corporate/TDS media cannot be happy with the yellow liquid in their cornflakes this morning.

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