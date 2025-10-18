The irony is blinding. For years John Bolton demanded zero tolerance for anyone who spilled US secrets. He called Edward Snowden a traitor and said he should, if convicted, hang by the neck until dead. He urged maximal punishment for Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, insisting that national security requires harsh deterrence. Now the same man stands indicted on 18 felony counts under the Espionage Act for allegedly transmitting and hoarding Top Secret national defense information. This is not a minor paperwork case. Prosecutors say Bolton sent his wife and daughter intelligence about a future enemy attack, shared details of a US covert operation and the sources and methods behind it, and kept attack plans, intelligence profiles, and sensitive briefings at home and on personal devices. Iranian hackers later penetrated his AOL account. If that summary sounds like a caricature of reckless vanity, that is because the allegations describe exactly that.

The facts, as alleged, are straightforward. From the spring of 2018 through his firing in September 2019 and for years afterward, Bolton wrote diary like notes about his daily briefings and high level meetings. He then sent substantial portions of those notes, some marked Top Secret and SCI, to his wife and daughter so they could act as informal editors and sounding boards for future book projects. He also retained caches of the same material in his Maryland home, his DC office, and on personal devices not authorized for classified storage. In 2021, adversaries linked to Iran hacked the personal account where some of this material sat, and prosecutors say Bolton never told investigators that classified material was among what the hackers could have accessed. These are not accidents. They are choices that display an attitude of entitlement. The law calls that willfulness, the culpable state of mind that separates an error from a crime.

A reader might ask whether these are technical violations rather than real harms. That is understandable. Much of the public debate about classified cases treats markings like talismans and lumps clerical slip ups with deliberate leaks. Bolton’s case is different. Count 1 alleges he relayed intelligence about a forthcoming attack by a hostile actor to people with no clearance. Count 4 alleges he described a covert operation and the intelligence trail that justified it. Count 9 alleges he kept attack plans at home. Count 18 alleges he allowed his personal account, already used for classified transmissions, to be compromised by Iranian actors. While he did inform the FBI that his email had been hacked, he concealed the fact that he had been illegally using it to transmit Top Secret information, keeping that secret even as investigators tried to assess the breach. This is a pattern, not a typo. It is the difference between a wrong turn and driving through the barricade for sport.

Bolton’s own words tighten the noose. For a decade he thundered that leakers are traitors who must face the harshest punishments. He wanted Manning executed. He said Assange should get 176 years. He mocked Snowden’s claims of conscience and urged the state to make an example of him. He also lectured about secure communications, chastising officials who used consumer apps to discuss military matters. These statements matter because they reveal knowledge and intent. A man who preached operational security knows the rules. A man who advocated maximal penalties cannot plausibly plead ignorance or triviality. He demanded a bright line for others, and now stands accused of jumping it repeatedly.

Does the timing prove political payback, as some suggest, because Bolton is a Trump critic who burned bridges with the administration? It does not. The investigation began in 2022 during the Biden administration, when Biden appointees oversaw the Justice Department. Career prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland, not political operatives, brought the case to a grand jury. The alleged conduct predated Trump’s return and continued long after Bolton left government. Politics explains many things in Washington, but here the simpler explanation is better, namely, a set of facts so clear that even in a polarized era the professionals felt obliged to act.

There is a deeper institutional question at stake. National security law derives legitimacy from even application. When elites bend the rules for themselves, the public rightly concludes that secrecy is a tool for power rather than a discipline for safety. Bolton’s case is a test of that legitimacy. Lower-level officials have faced far harsher outcomes for far less. Navy sailor Kristian Saucier was sentenced to a year in prison for keeping photos of his submarine’s engine room. Air Force analyst Reality Winner served over four years for printing one classified report. If sharing Top Secret attack intelligence with family members and Iranian intelligence is treated as harmless when the offender is a privileged insider, the law becomes a joke. If hoarding covert action files in a home office draws a wrist slap for a celebrity but prison for a junior analyst, the law becomes a caste code. Deterrence is not only about scaring would-be leakers; it is about convincing honest public servants that the system has a single standard.

None of this denies that classification can be abused, that overclassification corrodes trust, or that the Espionage Act is an ill fitted tool for genuine whistleblowing. Those problems are real. They justify reform. They do not justify hypocrisy. Bolton did not leak to expose wrongdoing or to rally Congress to restrain a rogue program. According to the indictment, he shared secrets to burnish a memoir, to preen as the insider at the dinner table, and to secure lucrative analyst roles at CNN, MSNBC, and ABC. That is not conscience, it is vanity and greed. A moral defense of leaking appeals to the public’s right to know and to the urgency of halting official abuse. A selfish defense appeals to no one.

What of the diaries, the claim that these were personal notes spanning a career and therefore somehow beyond the statute’s reach? The law recognizes no personal exemption for Top Secret material. A personal notebook full of codeword intelligence is still an unauthorized retention of national defense information. The reason is simple. Secrets do not cease to be dangerous because they are written in cursive rather than typed on briefing paper. If anything, diaries are worse, because they mix classified facts with candid judgments about sources and methods, increasing the risk that disclosures will triangulate identities or degrade collection programs. Bolton knew this. He held one of the few jobs in government that sees the full picture.

The facts about the hack should chill anyone who has ever worked around foreign intelligence services. An Iranian linked actor compromised a personal account that, according to prosecutors, contained precisely the sort of material Iran would prize. It is bad enough to use a consumer email platform for sensitive communications. It is worse to do so after spending decades inside the highest levels of national security knowing, in brutal detail, how foreign services operate. It is unforgivable to withhold from investigators the full scope of what might have been exposed. This is the opposite of damage control. It is damage denial.

Supporters will say that Bolton is being singled out, that others got off lightly, and that politics has infected everything. The first claim fails because many lesser officials have faced charges under the same provisions for less egregious conduct. The second fails because harshness is what Bolton demanded. He argued that Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified communications should be prosecuted. He railed against double standards and insisted that high status should never insulate offenders. He set the bar. He must be judged by it. The third claim fails because the chronology and the actors, career attorneys operating over several years, undercut the revenge narrative. A theory about vendettas cannot stand when the facts deny it.

The hardest part of this case is not legal, it is moral. We ask citizens to accept powerful secrecy laws on the promise that they protect lives and preserve the republic. We ask journalists and activists to respect boundaries they often find too tight, on the promise that exceptions are truly exceptional. We ask troops and case officers to risk their lives in confidence that their political masters will handle sensitive information with care. If a man like Bolton, who spent his career browbeating others for any lapse, can violate those standards without real consequence, then the promises ring hollow. Equal justice is not a slogan. It is the only cure for cynicism.

Justice, properly understood, is about matching consequences to choices, not to reputations. Bolton, by his choices, treated the nation’s most sensitive secrets as personal property, as fodder for a book, as material for family correspondence. He did so after telling the country that anyone else who did the same deserved ruin. There is a word for that, and it is betrayal. Not betrayal in the melodramatic sense of selling secrets to an enemy service, but the quieter betrayal of institutions he once claimed to defend. The only way to restore credibility now is to apply the standard he articulated. No mercy, no exceptions.

Some will say this is too harsh, that human beings are fallible and that Bolton’s broader service should count. The answer is that national security demands discipline because the stakes are so high. We can honor past service while punishing present wrongdoing. We can recognize that the Espionage Act is blunt while acknowledging that deliberately transmitting Top Secret intelligence to family members is precisely the sort of conduct it was meant to deter. Mercy is a virtue, but it is misapplied when it rewards hypocrisy and invites future contempt for the rules.

Others will protest that the Espionage Act itself is overly broad and has been misused against journalists and whistleblowers. I agree that reform is overdue. The proper fix is to narrow the statute, to protect true whistleblowing, and to build safe channels for exposing governmental abuse. The improper fix is to carve out ad hoc exemptions for powerful insiders who prefer private email and office file cabinets to secure systems. Reform should protect the brave, not shield the vain.

In the end, this case is about whether the law binds those who write it, interpret it, and enforce it. Bolton argued for years that no official is above the law. He was right. He should now receive what he prescribed for others within the bounds of a civilized system, a fair trial under CIPA procedures and, if convicted, a sentence that reflects the gravity of knowingly transmitting and retaining national defense information at the highest classification levels. If justice means anything, it means that a man’s rank or celebrity does not purchase impunity. Bolton asked for that world. Let us give it to him.

