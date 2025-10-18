@amuse

HardeeHo
Oct 19

Always found Bolton an arrogant prima. His hypocrisy is absurd. Apparently he has no principles or loyalty except for himself. Hope justice comes.

Victoria Bell
Oct 19

Thank you for this well-written and professionally defended article. If Bolton is convicted, he deserves the harshest applicable punishment, and I hope he receives it.

