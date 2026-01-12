amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Bob Johnston
1h

Here's my $.02 on heart disease.

First off, doctors don't know shit when it comes to chronic disease. They are slaves to standards of care that don't work. In terms of the heart they will focus on LDL which has a very insignificant correlation with heart disease.

Heart disease is actually a metabolic condition generally brought about by a diet high in grains, sugar and vegetable oils that leads to insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia, which is a disease state. Every chronic disease (cancer, CVD, Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's/dementia, etc.) is highly correlated with high insulin levels. Few doctors will ever test your fasting insulin levels because there's no money in putting someone on a proper diet so it's never become a standard of care.

There's an easy test for insulin resistance and that's the triglyceride/HDL ratio. Anything under 2 and you're doing okay. Under 1.0 would be much better. Check your last lipid profile and I'll bet yours is high. The solution is adopting a low carb or even better, a Carnivore diet. You want to stop eating foods that either wreak metabolic havoc (vegetable oils) or raise blood sugar and produce an insulin response - carbs, grains and sugar. Your cells need to regain their insulin sensitivity and they do that by not eating foods crap. It's like an alcoholic that acquires a tolerance for alcohol, it takes ever increasing amounts of alcohol to get a high because his cells have become resistant to alcohol. He can't recover unless he goes cold turkey... low carb with and intermittent fasting program is a great way to achieve this. Don't worry about saturated fat or cholesterol, they're red herrings.

Also you get your ferritin levels checked. High levels of iron in the blood are hugely correlated with the same diseases as insulin resistance. Ferritin over 200 is concerning. Mine was 600 when I first found out about that. A person with ferritin that high had a median age of death of 55 according to a Scandinavian study. Two years of frequent blood donation got it under 100, where the median age of death was well into the 80s.

At the risk of repeating myself, be very suspicious of a doctor's advice. If heart disease was caused by LDL we'd have heart disease licked because we have several drugs that are very good at lowering LDL yet heart disease remains the number one killer of Americans. It's not LDL. I recommend reading about heart disease at Dr. Malcolm Kendrick's blog and reading his 60-some odd posts on "What Causes Heart Disease". He documents quite well the failings of medicine today for heart disease and a number of other topics. I highly recommend it.

https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/

Bob
2h

If i am going to follow your progress i need to know 1 thing you dont mention that matters a great deal in heart health: did you take 1 or more jabs?? I know you may choose to not answer. But if you do ill know you are being completely honest. Thanks. BTW, we are in Lake Highlands.

