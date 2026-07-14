The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
3h

Well Alex I am going to answer you. I believe in the death penalty also. There are some crimes that are so heinous that I do not care what happens to these animals. I share your concern about mistakes. No excuse for it. I do recommend a cure for this and I do believe it should be looked at. A law should be instituted or passed. If there is an execution that is in error, then the prosecutor faces the death penalty also. They have committed murder. A jury can decide what degree to take this. This might cure this problem if their own lives were on the line. Thanks for your articles. Love them.

Reply
Share
SH68137's avatar
SH68137
4h

That was sobering to read.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture