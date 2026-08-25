The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
4h

Well, that explains why CNN keeps him employed. I never knew Jennings said all that bs about J6.

You are right - not the man for the job. We've already been fooled by other former Trump skeptics, turned loyalists. Can't imagine anyone who can fill Karoline's shoes.

Reply
Share
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
5h

Maybe you're being overly harsh on Jennings. After all, we know that elections are 100% safe and effective because we have pristine voter rolls and strong election ID requirements, plus the voting machines are totally isolated from the internet. Not to mention J6 was likely masterminded by the autistic black guy the FBI has identified as the pipe bomber, despite his shoe size being about 4 sizes too big.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture