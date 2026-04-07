amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Eman
5hEdited

Why this will never happen—why the entire proposal is a polite fantasy that collides head-on with how the legal profession actually works.

I practiced law through five different decades. I once believed in the profession the way some people believe in church. But that changed. I finally saw what it really is: not a noble calling, but a closed guild that functions like a modern-day cabal, a legal mafia, a self-perpetuating union whose first and only commandment is mutual protection. Everyone inside the tent—judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers, bar associations—watches each other’s back, and the public foots the bill in blood and treasure.

Absolute judicial immunity is not some timeless principle of justice. It is a judge-made shield, expanded by the Supreme Court in cases like Bradley v. Fisher and Stump v. Sparkman, that insulates even the most grotesque failures. The logic is simple and self-serving: if judges had to fear personal lawsuits, they might hesitate to do their jobs. Fair enough on paper. But the same rationale is never extended to the bartender, the doctor, the truck driver, or the police officer. Only the guild gets the absolute pass. The rest of us live under ordinary negligence rules because we are not gatekeepers who control the rules.

That is the dirty secret. The people who write the laws, interpret the laws, and enforce the laws are almost all lawyers. Legislatures are stuffed with them. Bar associations lobby them. Judges—former lawyers who climbed the same ladder—review whatever modest reform bills squeak through. The system is a closed loop of mutual back-scratching. Threaten personal liability for judges and you are not merely challenging a doctrine; you are attacking the guild’s core business model. The howls of “judicial independence!” and “chilling effect!” will be instant, loud, and effective. Trial lawyers who sue everyone else for a living will suddenly discover the sacred importance of “finality.” Defense bars will wring their hands about “frivolous suits.” And any statute that somehow passes will be quietly interpreted into irrelevance by the very judges it was meant to restrain.

Look at the evidence in plain sight. Every horror story the essay recites happened on our watch—recently, publicly, with bodies left behind. Darrell Brooks in Waukesha. Randy Lewis with sixty-seven arrests. Devan Jordan released twice and killing twice. Not one judge faced a civil dollar of accountability. Not one family got its day in court on the merits. The system’s response was the usual shrug: press conferences, ethics complaints that go nowhere, maybe a legislative study that dies in committee. Meanwhile, the bartender who misreads a Friday-night crowd still risks financial ruin. That is not an “asymmetry.” That is the guild protecting its own while the rest of society absorbs the cost.

Reform proposals like the federal JAIL Act or state-level “Iryna’s Laws” are introduced precisely because the current regime offers zero accountability. They will be debated, watered down, and—more often than not—defeated or neutered by the same fraternity that benefits from the status quo. The gatekeepers are not going to pay the gatekeepers to open the gate.

I lost every last shred of respect for this profession years ago. What began as a love affair with the rule of law ended in the recognition that the “rule of law” is too often just the rule of lawyers—self-interested, self-protecting, and insulated from the very consequences they impose on everyone else. The essay’s moral logic is impeccable. The political reality is that the guild will never allow it to matter. The disparity is not a bug in the system. It is the system working exactly as designed: insiders shielded, outsiders sacrificed.

That is not judicial independence. It is institutionalized impunity wearing robes and speaking in Latin. And until the public stops revering the courthouse as a temple and starts seeing it for the self-dealing cartel it has become, the bodies will keep piling up while the guild keeps smiling from the bench.

*FWIW: This is not written out of spite or resentment. I had a marvelous career in the law. It put my children through college and medical school, afforded me a wonderful living, and I was able to retire early. It can be navigated properly with prudence and skepticism. I never bought into the notion that it was anything other than a business for me to make money, feed my children, and accumulate resources. Most lawyers have locked themselves into the cognitive prison of mainstream narrative and will never admit these things.

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Lynne Morris's avatar
Lynne Morris
4h

I think the bartender/judge comparison is apples and oranges but I get your point. It seems to me though the solution is to remove the bail decision from judicial jurisdiction or assign it to a specific docket. Akin to a drug court. That judge would face re-election and would not want to take responsibility for the illustrations you provide. FWIW I practiced criminal law for decades and the changes since Ferguson are astounding to me. I am reminded of the old joke, do you know the difference between God and a district (trial level) judge? God does not think he is a district judge.

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