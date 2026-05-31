amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
just now

The Left has gotten so brazenly and indisputably transparent in its efforts to to try and do anything and everything imaginable - and unimaginable to cheat, lie and steal elections, which only proves them, once again, to be nothing more than the corrupt and criminal enterprise they actually are.

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Future of Nuclear 2026's avatar
Future of Nuclear 2026
5m

The way Primaries are dropping Rino's like flies it seems that the Save Act should eventually come through. Thune has to know he is on the out the door list. Soros may be giving him enough that he'll be set the rest of his life but he is selling his soul alledgely. No amount of money is worth that.... Look where Judas and his 30 pieces of silver ended up! Communists and their Godless cronies will soon pay a very steep price beyond their imaginations. The U.S.A. is God's country.

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