The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
2h

First, most politicians will lie, especially in the days and weeks leading up to the election day. Second, Democrats have made this a finely tuned art as part of their inherent DNA. Talaweirdo is doing the only thing he can do, that is to hope no one is smart or wise enough to check out the real numbers. Most of us here in Texas are smart and wise enough to spot the liar and his lies, not to mention the very facts you present. And do not for any reason listen to or pay attention to the so-called "polls" that come out as they, too, are a fundamental part of the overall lie being told.

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
2h

Shrimprico needs to take his little Crockett loved bininary butt home to mama and leave Texas in peace!

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