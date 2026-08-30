James Talarico has a theory that fits on a bumper sticker. Ken Paxton got richer in office; therefore, Ken Paxton is corrupt. The charge is easy to chant and hard to defend. It fails as math, and it does not land on Ken Paxton alone. Angela Paxton’s name sits on the same estate. She taught school, counseled students, and served in the Texas Senate. Before Texans send anyone to Washington, they ought to ask whether a candidate who cannot read a balance sheet is qualified to write a budget.

Net worth can rise for any number of lawful reasons. Compound returns will do it. So will leveraged real estate, a long-held business stake, or a pension earned over decades. Corruption is one possible cause among those, and it is the cause that has to be shown. Growth by itself does not show it. In the Paxtons’ case, the record points the other way.

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Ken Paxton did not appear in 2015 as a blank slate on a government paycheck. He graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1991, spent four years at Strasburger & Price in Dallas, then seven years as in-house counsel at JCPenney. He ran his own McKinney practice for about thirteen years and owned a multiple-branch title company besides, while serving in a legislature that pays $7,200 a year because it expects members to keep real jobs. His Texas ethics filing for 2014, the year before he became attorney general, lists an active law firm, a title company, publicly traded stock, roughly two dozen mutual funds, real estate, and a long roster of private partnership interests. A personal financial statement supplied to a bank in 2015 put the couple’s net worth at about $5.4 million, with roughly 40 percent already in a blind trust. That is the starting line. An attack that starts the clock at zero is not an audit.

The best current estimate of the couple’s joint net worth, drawn from Forbes’s asset-by-asset work and the federal disclosure, is about $13 million after roughly $4.7 million in mortgage debt. Growing from $5.4 million in 2015 to $13 million in 2026 is a compound annual rate of 8.3 percent. Over the same years, the S&P 500 with dividends reinvested returned about 13.4 percent a year, a cumulative gain of roughly 299 percent. Five point four million left in an index fund in 2015 would be more than $21 million now. The Paxtons hold $13 million. Call that corruption if you like. It is corruption that lagged a Vanguard 401K account by $8 million.

The holdings look like what those returns imply. The one large score is a roughly $300,000 investment made around 2004 in a McKinney firm that became WatchGuard Video, the police dash-camera maker. Motorola bought the company in 2019, and the stake produced a reported $2.2 million gain. The position appears in Paxton’s state filings a decade before the sale and moved into the blind trust in 2015. Around it sit leveraged real estate in several states, about $10 million in gross revenue against $4.7 million in mortgages, cell-tower leases that throw off modest rent, a large book of mutual funds, and a state pension from more than two decades of service. Forbes, no house organ of the right, called the fortune a leveraged real estate business, a diversified fund portfolio, and a pension. There is no mystery cash in that inventory.

Then there is the accuser. James Talarico is 37. Public records do not show a company he founded, a payroll he met, or a portfolio he steered through a losing year. His personal financial disclosure lists one checking account, held jointly with his mother, a fact his campaign has declined to explain. His state filings still list his parents’ home as his place of business, even after he bought a house in Austin in 2022, and later reporting has raised questions about the addresses on those forms. Last year he drew roughly $80,000 from MAYA Consulting, an education-policy shop he joined in 2019, income earned advising on the same subject that came before him as a legislator who built his brand on public schools. His campaign has not said what that work actually was. None of this is a crime. It is also not a credential for lecturing Texans on how a marital estate is built, still less for treating an 8.3 percent growth rate he appears not to have calculated as proof of a felony.

The charge does not stop with Ken Paxton. Texas is a community property state, and the $13 million is part of the marital estate. Angela Paxton’s teaching pay, her counseling work at Legacy Christian Academy, her consulting income, her Senate service, and her retirement rights are inside that number. To call the estate the proceeds of corruption is to call her a beneficiary of corruption. She taught math and physics, counseled high schoolers, raised four children, and earned $7,200 a year plus per diem in the Texas Senate. She made less in office than she could have made in private life. So did her husband. His $153,750 salary as attorney general is a fraction of what a lawyer of his experience bills in Dallas. The public record does not show a wire, a deed, or a documented payment that turned public office into private cash. Don’t forget, thanks to his political enemies, he has been investigated by the legislature, the FBI, and the DOJ - no wrongdoing was ever found. The marriage is now ending, which only makes the point sharper. The divorce will split the estate, less the lawyers’ cut, and leave each of them with the kind of net worth a successful McKinney attorney or a retired educator-senator might hold without anyone filing a press release about it.

The race turns on who Texans want negotiating appropriations, tax law, and trade. Ken Paxton’s defects have been litigated for years. Voters can weigh them. His estate is not among them. It is what a long professional life looks like after compounding a little below the market. Talarico’s attack fails because the division does not work, and because the man making it treats a mortgage as if it were a bribe and a mutual fund as if it were a motive. Texans should send to the Senate someone who has actually managed money without his mother’s help. On that test, the choice is not close. [Paxton Net Worth Report]

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Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket. Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com.