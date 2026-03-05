amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Suzie
1h

Barasso??? Lankford?? Are you kidding me? They are RINO Drones who only do the bidding of their masters, mostly Democrats or McConnell!!

The Senate is a poisoned well. There are maybe 5 decent ones, and even they still get all wobbly and weak kneed when the heat gets turned up.

It’s truly a miserable lot.

But hey yeah, I’m all for tossing Thune’s ass and don’t spare the horses.

But I doubt that spineless bunch has the stomach for it.

James Arthur
1h

“Institutional will.” You’re not joking. Thune is a pusillanimous POS. He needs to go, and the Save Act needs to go to the floor, so the Dems can dig their hole even deeper. Jeez, did my comment to an earlier post provoke this in small part. I’m such a fan!

