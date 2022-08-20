INFOGRAPHIC: Crossfire Hurricane Raid Timeline
The Democrats' never-ending war on former President Trump and his supporters.
Obama's Effort to Secure his Presidential Records make Trump's Effort Look Like Small Potatoes
In the early days of Trump’s presidency, he was well aware of his predecessor’s fight with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) over control of his presidential papers and most importantly—his legacy. It is in this context former President Trump has viewed his own conflict over a few dozen boxes of records NARA has been hounding him a…
3 years ago
What was the FBI actually looking for?
The Department of Justice ‘leak’ to The Washington Post claiming the purpose of the FBI RAID on the former president’s home was to protect our nation’s most sensitive nuclear secrets is a lie - plain and simple. The true purpose, according to people familiar with the investigation, was the seizure of the Crossfire Hurricane Binders…
3 years ago
Americans Don't Trust 3 Letter Agencies Anymore
Wonder why the American people don’t trust the FBI, DOJ, or CIA anymore? Just follow the Twitter accounts of former CIA Director Micheal Hayden and former FBI Deputy Director Peter Strzok—it won’t take you long to figure out YOU’RE their enemy. The American people are far more forgiving and understanding than we sometimes give them credit for being. Whi…
3 years ago
UDPATE: The FBI Raid on Trump's Home Was Planned and Organized by the Democratic National Committee to Disqualify the Former President From Running in 2024
UPDATED AUGUST 11th 3:34 PM CST: Attorney General Merrick Garland attempted to shield the White House and FBI Director Wray from blame Thursday afternoon by taking full responsibility for the decision to raid the former president’s home. Earlier today President Biden authorized…
3 years ago
