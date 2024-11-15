Inside the Uniparty's Effort to Destroy Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz, Trump's appointee for Attorney General, was the victim of an orchestrated campaign of lawfare, a deliberate and cynical manipulation of the legal system to undermine political opponents. As a tireless defender of President Trump, Gaetz made enemies on both sides of the aisle, particularly during his vociferous stand against the fake Russian …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.