amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eva writes stuff's avatar
eva writes stuff
27m

Well done. Rational, logical, balanced.

Reply
Share
Rob Mendel's avatar
Rob Mendel
33m

Spot on, I like that analysis. A true understanding of how it works in the DOJ, Bondi's role, and who actually executes the vision.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture