amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
2h

The Shi'a klepto-theocracy in Iran hasn't the slightest interest in stopping hostilities in Lebanon or anywhere else. They are very clear that global Islamic domination is their goal, and that dissimulation (taqiyya) - e.g. the JCPOA - will be used whenever needed. Unlike their clueless targets in the West, the mullahs do not issue "COEXIST" bumper stickers.

Like the Iranian people, Lebanese are hostages in their own country, which even today is one with more than twice the GDP/capita of graft-ridden Iran. Nobody likes hostilities, but the entire world would be better off with these modern day Barbary Pirates eliminated and their billions in property, cash and securities now parked in the West returned to its rightful owners, the Iranian people.

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D M's avatar
D M
2h

How much was your check from AIPAC, Alex?

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