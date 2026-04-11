amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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linda e's avatar
linda e
1h

I sure don't understand what the end game here was and why in the world would an iconic voice like Lloyds risk their credibility with a fake story. How did any of this hurt Pres. Trump? Since paying terrorists for safe passage broke a whole bunch of laws that would certainly cause immediate investigation? and who thought up this stupid idea? Thank you, Amazing Amuse for another informative and educational article;

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

TDS strikes again, formerly credible journalists found the anti-Trump bait irresistible. Another institution discredited, what a shame.

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