amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dena's avatar
Dena
2h

Well written & seems like it should be common sense. “ Diplomacy can work, but best with leverage “. Wasn’t the Soviet Union brought to heel via smart economic moves by Reagan? Wasn’t that long ago.

Reply
Share
eva writes stuff's avatar
eva writes stuff
3h

Well written. Thank you for this.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture