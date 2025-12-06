@amuse

John Wygertz
1h

The United States of Europe sounded like such a good idea, given the success of the United States of America. Unfortunately, there were no safeguards for individual rights and the result is government by Davos elites with no accountability.

It's past time for a real choice to be made by the people of Europe. Continue the downhill slide into global irrelevance by allowing the economic, cultural, and demographic declines to accelerate, or reverse course and choose renewal on all fronts. The new US National Security Strategy expects the decline to continue, will enough people in Europe stand up and say, "Enough!"?

