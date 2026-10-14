The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

A Senate seat is a responsibility to represent people when decisions are made, including when the votes are difficult and defeat is possible. Muse’s strongest argument concerns deliberate walkouts: leaving to prevent legislative business substitutes obstruction for the duty to debate, vote, and answer for the result. That record deserves scrutiny before a candidate receives six years in Washington. Speculation about private medical care adds nothing to the case that attendance and performance must matter. Paxton’s willingness to confront political opposition is a strength in a chamber where consequential votes can turn on one member. Voters should demand a senator whose commitment survives an unfavorable agenda and a hard fight.

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Arturo A.'s avatar
Arturo A.
7h

Hmm, $83,333 paid to Talarico. Funny number, the same exact amount Hunter Biden received every month for much of his Burisma board "directorship."

Second, about that polymarket odds on Talarico over Paxton. How easy would it be for Soros, Singham, Reid and co. to launder influence money to flood that market with bets?

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