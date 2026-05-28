amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
1hEdited

You merely described magaworld's faux-religiosity - and pandering to the most gullibly hypocritical "Christians:"

"... not, in any sense his own constituents would recognize, faith-based. It is faith-themed. The distinction matters. A faith-based candidacy proceeds from the content of a shared religion and applies it to public questions. A faith-themed candidacy borrows the vocabulary, the cadence, the imagery of religion while quietly emptying it of the things that make it that religion rather than some other one, or none at all."

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
1h

Talarico doesn't live in Texas; he lives in "Texasland," which is one of the theme parks in the democrat party's imaginary America. It is a fiction that the democrats have ginned up in order to, once again, pull the wool over the eyes of the "undecided/independent voter." He is just like the corrupt buffoon Walz, who the party thought it could palm of as a "normal American dad," or Hillary, who was portrayed as a devoted wife. And we can't forget Joe Biden, "Lunchbucket Joe," the straight-talking everyman and devoted dad. Clearly, Talarico will have the votes of the leftwing democrats and Paxton has the votes of all the republicans, so the democrat party is engaging in its usual pre-election strategy, which consists of lies, prevarications, untruths, half-truths and fabrications which is intended to get its candidate elected so that its actual agenda can be implemented. Talarico is that candidate, so now he must do his utmost to portray himself as the reasonable, "middle of the road", kindly and caring Dr. Jekyll in the hopes he can pull it off long enough to get the rubes to vote for him so he can become the Mr. Hyde he truly is. If one requires a further example, once can look to Virginia, where Spanberger ran as a "moderate" and immediately took a hard left upon reciting the oath of office. Expect nothing different should, by some horrible twist of fate Talarico get into office.

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