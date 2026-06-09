amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
6h

Love this one! The Texas populace finally woke up, and so is the populace at large, one way or another. The Carter Administration woke me up. COVID policies did it for many others. Defund the police; biological boys and men unfairly competing against women; untrammeled Medicaid and Medicare fraud; and countless other insults including vote counting in California. Once your eyes are opened, you begin to see the big picture.

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The Musings of the Big Red Car's avatar
The Musings of the Big Red Car
6h

Too bloody long, amigo. Write better.

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