Just Who Are the Top Conservatives on Substack?
Substack has been maligned by the left for being a safe haven for conservatives seeking to publish unacceptable views - just who are these ‘conservatives’?
If you’ve got a favorite conservative newsletter hosted on Substack please let us know in the comments or feel free to send them privately. We’re building a list of the Top Conservatives on Substack (TCOS) and we would love your help in finding them.
