Kash Patel: The FBI Reformer America Deserves
The Sunday morning talk shows are filled with predictable groaning—a chorus of dismay from Democrats and their pundit allies as they denounce President Donald Trump's appointment of Kash Patel as the next FBI Director. The collective outrage centers around Patel's promise to "clean house," to end the weaponization of the FBI and put an end to its pencha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.