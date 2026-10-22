The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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NanaW's avatar
NanaW
18m

She is an embarrassment on an epic scale. Not even smart enough to recognize how dumb she is.

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
18m

All Joe Biden and Barrack Obama's fault!!!

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