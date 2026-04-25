amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Gbo's avatar
Gbo
5h

♟️ CHECKMATE♟️

~ President DJT

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Thomas F Davis's avatar
Thomas F Davis
5hEdited

So let me get this straight: Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to put limits on a century old financial process that, if limited will diminish the ability of her government to borrow the money that she would want borrowed for her favored domestic programs. Got it.

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