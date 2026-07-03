The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
6h

This is so well conceived and plainly explained, and it's something the vast majority of us would NEVER have even an inkling of without this essay. It's such an excellent point, and we have to take this kind of thing seriously for future generations.

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Harold Kildow's avatar
Harold Kildow
6h

Just more of the elite practice of coddling themselves with exceptions and overrides and gentlemen’s agreements while meeting John Q Citizen with the exacting requirements of draconian laws and regulations. Try that inadvertent thing with any federal agency looking into your business

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