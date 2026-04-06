amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Douglas Walters's avatar
Douglas Walters
4h

Sadly, the previous.adminostration and president didn't understand this motto, mantra, sentiment, as they abandoned thousands of Americans behind enemy lines they created, Americans.left.behind in natural and man-made disasters, and even in space!

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

Brilliantly stated. Our military represents the best of who we are, and recovery of missing personnel is an important component. The Iranian people have noticed and are celebrating our success.

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