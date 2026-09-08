The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Foreign direct investment is economic lifeblood when it finances productive work here. Trump understands this and welcomes overseas capital that puts Americans on payrolls, orders from American suppliers, and gives communities a reason to build for the future. A foreign company building a factory in Louisiana has a stake in that community’s success. That is a relationship worth cultivating. The bargain should remain clear: investors receive opportunity and predictable rules; Americans receive tangible economic benefits, with national security protected. Announcements deserve attention, but operating plants earn the applause. America’s strength should attract the world’s capital and put it to work building the New American Golden Age.

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ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
6h

I pray the country can continue on the track that Trump has set forth.

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