The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
17m

Does a permanent international tribunal put money into the pockets of Americans and protect our civil liberties? That's the only question we need to ask.

https://williehayes.substack.com/p/empathy-now?r=dyanm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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Peter Kay's avatar
Peter Kay
1h

America. The justifier of wars. Always a good reason to invade. Guilty of killing 20 million since ww2, killing and displacing 40 million since 9/11. The greatest obstacle to a peaceful world , through your military industrial complex , sanctions that starve millions every year, coups , and much more. Your sins will be judged , soon enough , I believe. Is America the great Babylon ? It appears to be.

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