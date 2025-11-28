@amuse

Casey Jones
4h

Excellent. But is resignation sufficient?

James Arthur
2h

Another excellent piece. However, there are certain differences between the perfidy of Arnold and the perfidy of Kelly, the primary one being that a significant faction of the polity approves a “color revolution” and defends what all the evidence tends to prove is a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the Constitutional order. Arnold escaped to England. What would and, more importantly, should have happened to him had he been captured? He would have been summarily shot or hanged, and who would argue against that? Certainly, no one who supported the American Revolution. We live in different times. Kelly, unlike his co-conspiritors, is arguably subject to prosecution under the UCMJ for mutiny. How would that work out for us? Probably just another fiasco. Kelly will not resign. Neither will any of his Senate cohorts. We keep death row inmates around for 40 years, trying to work up the gumption to kill them. A Wisconsin jury convicts a third world grifter of egregious fraud, and a judge overrules the verdict. State court judges routinely release feral killers to prey upon a defenseless public. Public Prosecutors routinely reduce or dismiss charges easily proved to the detriment of the communities they are sworn to protect. U.S. District Court Judges routinely and deliberately interfere with the Constitutional authority of the Executive Branch, and there is, apparently, nothing to be done about it. A large number of stupid citizens fret about the “rights” of criminal invaders who are merely being sent back where they came from. Kelly has done all the things you say. He is actually worse than Arnold. At least Arnold, more or less openly, “changed sides.” Nothing will happen to Kelly. In fact, nothing will happen to any of these judges, prosecutors, or stupid people until the mob drags them out in the streets and sets them on fire - which, oddly, is exactly what they hope for.

