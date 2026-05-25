amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Shooter 6's avatar
Shooter 6
9h

I was hoping for better under the CBS News leadership of Bari Weiss, but, alarmingly, some of the Gorgon heads of the 'Communist Broadcasting System' revealed themselves again. A pox on them all.

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
9h

Excellent explanation of the Triumph Arch for Americas 250th Celebration . For 2 career bureaucrats ( political elites) to claim that the arch is a tribute to President Trump is not just ridiculous it smacks of jealousy and political grievances against our POTUS ! Build the ARCH and Help Celebrate America. Not. Political. Bickering ! Thank. You for this article with clarity about this project .

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