Richard Luthmann
This isn’t authoritarianism; it’s arithmetic. If federal officers are attacked, federal property seized, and state officials cheerlead defiance, sovereignty has already been rejected. The Insurrection Act exists precisely to stop that slide—from disagreement into disunion. Minnesota doesn’t get a nullification option because its leaders dislike immigration law. Courts can argue later; streets can’t decide now. The lesson of Little Rock, Selma, and Los Angeles is simple: federal law applies everywhere or it applies nowhere. Invoke the Act narrowly, publicly, and with discipline—then restore order and leave. A republic that won’t enforce its laws won’t remain a republic for long.

Justin. Hart
Excellent analysis of the Insurrection Act and when + why a POTUS can or should. Invoke. It . The conditions in Minneapolis fit the criteria and our POTUS has , in my opinion , used every means to quell this situation to which both residents and NON RESIDENTS have rebelled against FEDERAL OFFICERS CARRYING OUT LEGAL OPERATIONS . The state politicians as well as the federal representatives have openly supported the rioters and are fueling an insurrection against the FEDERAL AGENTS ! They are FORCING THE POTUS TO INVOKE THE ACT and ALL OF THOSE POLITICIANS SHOULD BE SUBJECT TO ARREST FOR TREASON !

