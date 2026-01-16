The Insurrection Act is an old statute with a modern purpose. It is a legal bridge between two truths that sit uneasily together. One truth is that the US is a union of states with real sovereignty in matters of policing and public order. The other truth is that the US is one nation with one set of federal laws, one Constitution, and one federal government charged with executing its laws everywhere. When those truths collide, a republic needs a rule for who must yield, and under what conditions. The Insurrection Act supplies that rule.

To see why, start with the early Republic. The Constitution authorizes Congress to call forth the militia to execute the laws of the Union, suppress insurrections, and repel invasions. It also makes the President Commander in Chief once those forces are in federal service. Congress implemented this constitutional design through the Militia Acts of 1792 and 1795. Those statutes gave the President the power to summon state militias to confront insurrections and invasions, but they did so with caution and with checks. One of those checks was the requirement, in some situations, of a judicial certification that ordinary law enforcement was overwhelmed. Even at the founding, Americans understood the tradeoff. A government that cannot enforce its laws will not stay a government for long. A government that casually deploys soldiers against its citizens risks becoming something else.

George Washington’s response to the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794 put that tradeoff into practice. The federal government acted. It did so through legal channels, and it did so to enforce federal law. The core idea was not punishment. It was the preservation of a basic fact about political order, that laws will be executed even when a region decides it would rather not.

By 1807, Thomas Jefferson faced problems that the militia framework did not fully cover. The Republic confronted frontier instability, cross border threats, and a particularly ominous episode, the Burr conspiracy, a suspected plot that combined private armed ambition with the prospect of rebellion in the west. Jefferson concluded that the government might need to respond quickly, and that relying only on state militias might be too slow, too uneven, or too dependent on local will. He therefore sought statutory authorization to use regular federal forces at home. Congress responded with the law signed March 3, 1807, an act authorizing the employment of the land and naval forces of the United States in cases of insurrections.

The 1807 Act is sometimes described as a power grab. It is better understood as a recognition of something the Constitution already implies. A federal government that must enforce federal law cannot be structurally dependent on state cooperation at the very moment that state or local actors are obstructing federal law. The 1807 Act supplemented the existing militia call up authority by allowing the President to employ the Army and Navy for the same purposes whenever it was lawful to call out the militia. It did not create new crimes. It did not declare martial law. It supplied a tool, and it placed that tool inside a legal frame.

Over the next 2 centuries the statute evolved in response to crises that tested the boundaries of federal authority. The most significant expansions came with the Civil War and Reconstruction. In 1861, as rebellion against US authority erupted, Congress broadened the scope of the law to allow the President to act not only to suppress insurrection but also to enforce the faithful execution of federal law when rebellion or unlawful obstruction made ordinary enforcement impracticable. That language survives today in what is now codified in 10 USC §§ 251 to 255. In 1871, during Reconstruction, Congress expanded the statute again to address violent conspiracies that deprived people of constitutional rights when state authorities could not or would not protect those rights. That expansion, associated with the Ku Klux Klan Act, recognized that lawlessness can be both private and political. It can be a mob, and it can be a regime of intimidation that substitutes local coercion for federal rights.

A few years later, Congress passed the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, generally prohibiting use of the Army for domestic law enforcement, with a crucial exception, where Congress has authorized it. The Insurrection Act is the central authorization. That is not a loophole. It is the structure. Congress barred routine military policing precisely because it preserved an emergency statute to be used when civilian authority fails or is obstructed.

It is worth recalling that Congress has revisited this balance even in the modern era. After Hurricane Katrina, Congress briefly expanded the Insurrection Act through a provision in the 2007 defense authorization act, signed in October 2006, to make it easier to deploy troops without a governor’s request in certain emergencies. The governors of all 50 states objected, and Congress repealed the expansion in 2008. That episode is revealing. It shows that Americans remain wary of turning a last resort authority into an everyday administrative convenience. It also shows that the core authority is not an accident or a relic. It is a deliberate part of the constitutional settlement.

The present statute is best understood by separating its three main pathways. First, at a state’s request, the President may use the militia and armed forces to suppress an insurrection in that state. Second, the President may act unilaterally when unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against US authority, make it impracticable to enforce federal law by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings. Third, the President may act unilaterally to suppress insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination, or conspiracy that either deprives people of constitutional rights when state authorities cannot or will not protect them, or that opposes or obstructs the execution of federal law or impedes the course of justice under those laws. In the unilateral pathways, the statute also requires a proclamation to disperse, an old but sensible procedural step that signals the seriousness of the move while affording a last chance for compliance.

This structure is not merely theoretical. Presidents have used it across the nation’s history, in ways that illuminate both its necessity and its risks. Jefferson used it in 1808 to enforce the Embargo Act amid smuggling and resistance near Lake Champlain. Andrew Jackson invoked it in 1831 in response to Nat Turner’s slave rebellion. Abraham Lincoln relied on the statute and its antecedents at the outset of the Civil War to call forth the militia against secession. Ulysses S. Grant invoked it repeatedly during Reconstruction to crush the Ku Klux Klan and related insurgencies, including in South Carolina, Louisiana, and Mississippi, when paramilitary violence threatened republican government and the rights of black citizens.

The statute was also used in labor unrest, a category that many modern readers find uncomfortable. Rutherford B. Hayes invoked it in 1877 during the Great Railroad Strike. Grover Cleveland invoked it in 1894 during the Pullman Strike when federal mail delivery and interstate commerce were obstructed. Woodrow Wilson used it in 1914 during the Colorado Coalfield War. Warren G. Harding invoked it in 1921 during the Battle of Blair Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt invoked it in 1943 to quell the Detroit race riot. The civil rights era provides the most morally clarifying examples of federal supremacy in action. Dwight D. Eisenhower invoked it in 1957 to enforce desegregation at Little Rock, federalizing the Arkansas National Guard and deploying the 101st Airborne to ensure federal court orders were obeyed. John F. Kennedy invoked it in 1962 at the University of Mississippi after violent resistance to James Meredith’s enrollment, and again in 1963 in Alabama when Governor George Wallace attempted to block integration. Lyndon B. Johnson invoked it in 1965 to protect the Selma to Montgomery marchers, and in 1967 and 1968 to respond to severe riots. Ronald Reagan invoked it in 1987 to end a prison riot in Atlanta. George H. W. Bush invoked it in 1989 in the US Virgin Islands after Hurricane Hugo, and in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots, the last time it has been used to deploy federal troops on US soil.

This history yields a sober lesson. The Insurrection Act is neither inherently tyrannical nor inherently noble. It is a tool. Its morality depends on the predicate facts and on the aims and discipline of its use. When Eisenhower enforced federal desegregation orders against state obstruction, the statute served constitutional equality. When federal forces crushed violent riots that local authorities could not control, the statute served public safety. When the statute was used in labor disputes, critics argued that it served private power and suppressed workers. When Gen. Douglas MacArthur exceeded orders in 1932 against the Bonus Army, public outrage reflected the danger of confusing protest with rebellion. If the Insurrection Act is to be justified in any given case, the justification must be fact sensitive, goal specific, and limited by the Constitution.

That brings us to Minnesota. The question is not whether the Insurrection Act can be abused. It can. The question is whether current conditions in Minnesota, as described by federal officials and as evidenced by sustained violence and obstruction, fit within the statute’s predicates and within the broader constitutional duty of the President to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.

Here is the picture that matters. Federal immigration authorities are conducting a sustained enforcement operation in Minnesota, Operation Metro Surge. State and local leaders have reacted with open hostility. Minnesota’s Attorney General, together with Minneapolis and St. Paul, has sued to halt the federal surge, calling it an unprecedented invasion by armed agents. Governor Tim Walz has denounced the operation as organized brutality and placed the Minnesota National Guard on alert through a warning order threatening to deploy them to 'protect' residents from immigration officials. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has demanded that ICE agents leave the city, using profane language that signals a posture of outright defiance. This breakdown in cooperation has coincided with violence against federal personnel and disorder in the streets.

An ICE officer fatally shot a Minneapolis woman in defense during a January raid, triggering mass protests. Last night, a federal agent was attacked by a group wielding a shovel and a broom handle, and the agent shot and wounded one assailant in self defense. The violence escalated further when Somali agitators fired pyrotechnic mortars at federal offices, forcing federal personnel to retreat. In the aftermath, agitators seized federal vehicles, vandalized them, removed rifles, and extracted sensitive DHS and FBI materials, including information identifying federal agents and details on outstanding warrants. The entire sequence was captured on video. Nightly clashes have continued, with federal officers deploying tear gas and some protesters hurling rocks and fireworks. Officials report more than 2,000 arrests since December. These events underscore that federal law enforcement has lost operational control on the ground while local police have failed to intervene and, in some cases, appear to be facilitating the agitators. President Trump has warned that professional agitators are targeting federal officers and federal property, and he has stated that if state and local officials do not stop the attacks he will invoke the Insurrection Act to end the violence.

To understand why this matters legally, return to the statute’s core phrases, unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, rebellion against US authority, and domestic violence that obstructs federal law or impedes the course of justice. The statute is triggered when enforcement of federal law becomes impracticable through the ordinary course of judicial proceedings. This standard does not mean that courts have ceased to exist. It means that the normal system of warrants, arrests, prosecutions, and judicial orders cannot operate effectively because organized resistance is blocking it. That is exactly why Congress added the 1861 language, and exactly why Cleveland relied on similar language in 1894 when mass action obstructed the federal mails.

The Minnesota scenario fits the statutory structure in 2 ways. First, it plausibly fits the enforcement of federal authority provision. When mobs target federal officers to prevent lawful enforcement of federal immigration laws, when local officials refuse cooperation, and when the result is sustained disorder that overwhelms ordinary policing, the President may conclude that federal law cannot be executed by ordinary means. Second, it plausibly fits the provision aimed at insurrection and domestic violence that opposes or obstructs the execution of federal law or impedes the course of justice under those laws. The words are capacious, but their core idea is plain, the Republic will not tolerate the substitution of local coercion for federal legality.

Some readers may ask, is this really insurrection, or is it protest. It is a fair question, and it is important because peaceful protest is protected speech, and the Constitution does not allow the federal government to treat dissent as rebellion. The answer turns on conduct, not slogans. The predicate facts here are not a march with signs. They are assaults on federal officers, sustained night after night clashes, projectiles thrown at law enforcement, organized obstruction of federal operations, destruction of federal property, and theft of government firearms and sensitive documents. Even if most participants remain peaceful, the statute focuses on whether unlawful combinations and assemblages are making law enforcement impracticable. When a core subset is violent and persistent, when the violence is aimed at halting federal law, and when local authorities will not or cannot suppress it, the statute’s threshold is met.

Other readers may ask, does the President get to decide this for himself. Here the history of judicial interpretation is instructive. The Supreme Court in Martin v. Mott held that the authority to decide whether an exigency has arisen belongs exclusively to the President and that his decision is conclusive upon others. In Luther v. Borden, the Court treated the question of domestic insurrection as a political question, warning that the power can be dangerous to liberty but concluding that the remedy for abuse lies with Congress, not with courts second guessing the executive in the midst of crisis. These doctrines are not an invitation to tyranny. They are a recognition that courts cannot run a riot response. They can interpret statutes later. They cannot restore order in real time.

Still, legal discretion is not moral justification. A prudent President should act as if he will be judged by history, and by voters, and by the moral logic of constitutional government. That means observing procedural safeguards. The statute requires a proclamation to disperse. That proclamation is not empty ritual. It clarifies the target, those who engage in violence, intimidation, or obstruction, not those who speak, and it creates a clear moment of notice. It also creates a record that the President sought peace before deploying force. This matters for legitimacy, and legitimacy is a form of power that military presence cannot replace.

The second requirement is purpose limitation. The point of invoking the Act is not to punish ideological opponents. It is to protect federal personnel, protect federal property, and ensure that federal law can be executed. Those objectives can be translated into operational constraints. Soldiers can be directed to secure perimeters, protect facilities, guard convoys, and assist federal law enforcement in restoring the conditions under which courts can function. Rules of engagement can be designed to minimize force and protect bystanders. Time limits can be set in advance, with clear off ramps tied to measurable restoration of order.

The third requirement is constitutional constraint. The Insurrection Act does not authorize the suspension of the Constitution. Ex parte Milligan remains an enduring warning that military tribunals for civilians are unconstitutional where civilian courts are open. The point is not that force can never be used. It is that even in emergency, the government must respect the basic architecture of due process. The President may deploy troops to end violence and restore lawful process, but he may not treat emergency as a license for rule by decree.

If the Act is invoked in Minnesota, the case for it should be articulated in a way that is both rigorous and intelligible. The argument is not that Minnesota is an enemy territory. It is that the federal government cannot allow a state or city to function as a veto point over federal law through a combination of official obstruction and tolerated violence. In constitutional terms, it is a matter of federal supremacy. In moral terms, it is a matter of equal citizenship. Federal law applies to all states. Federal officers are entitled to protection as they execute lawful duties. Law abiding residents are entitled to public safety. When political leaders invite defiance and the streets supply violence, the federal government must step in, carefully, and with discipline.

The civil rights precedents illuminate the principle, even though the politics differ. Eisenhower did not send troops to Little Rock because he wanted to humiliate Arkansas. He sent them because federal court orders were being defied, and because a state had interposed itself against federal law. Kennedy did not send troops to Oxford, Mississippi because he sought confrontation. He sent them because a violent mob, with local officials abetting resistance, was preventing the execution of federal law and the enforcement of constitutional rights. Those episodes are now remembered as moments when the federal government fulfilled its duty. The core constitutional logic is the same in Minnesota. A state may litigate. A state may disagree. A state may protest. A state may not nullify federal law through obstruction and violence.

There is also a strategic dimension. Sustained attacks on federal personnel and property are not a local problem. They are a signal to every jurisdiction watching. If federal officers can be driven from a city by nightly violence, then federal law becomes optional wherever political leaders prefer it to be optional. That is not federalism. That is fragmentation. The Insurrection Act exists to prevent the slide from disagreement to disunion.

Critics will argue that invoking the Act in Minnesota risks inflaming tensions and normalizing military presence in civil life. That is a real risk. The answer is not denial. The answer is design. Invoke only after a clear proclamation, a clear record of sustained violence, and a clear showing that ordinary law enforcement cannot restore order. Deploy for specific purposes, with clear constraints. Withdraw when order is restored. Communicate the legal basis, the mission scope, and the exit criteria. Do not treat dissent as insurgency. Treat violence against federal personnel and obstruction of federal law as what they are, a direct challenge to lawful government.

There is a further objection that deserves attention. Some will say that if a President can invoke the Act to enforce immigration law in a blue state, a future President could invoke it to enforce a different agenda in a red state. That is true, and it is precisely why the law must be tied to predicates that are objective in character, violence, sustained obstruction, inability of ordinary processes to function. The statute is not a partisan lever. It is an emergency mechanism. If a future President attempts to use it against peaceful political opposition, the remedy should be political and legal, through Congress, through oversight, through elections, and through the moral resistance of institutions that understand the difference between order and repression.

In Minnesota, the facts as described present a sustained campaign of violent resistance to federal law, combined with official obstruction and inflammatory rhetoric that undermines cooperation and emboldens defiance. Under those conditions, invoking the Insurrection Act is not a novelty. It is a return to first principles of constitutional government. The President has a duty to ensure that federal law is executed. The federal government has a duty to protect its officers. The people have a right to live under laws rather than mobs. When the ordinary course of judicial proceedings becomes impracticable because organized violence blocks it, the law already provides the remedy.

That remedy must be used with restraint, but it must be used. A republic that will not enforce its laws invites endless escalation. A republic that enforces its laws without constitutional discipline invites a different danger. The Insurrection Act, properly invoked, is an attempt to thread that needle. In Minnesota, if state and local officials will not stop violent attacks on federal personnel and property, if they will not ensure that federal law can be carried out through ordinary means, then the President should invoke the Insurrection Act, issue the proclamation to disperse, and deploy the minimum force necessary to restore the conditions of lawful governance.

