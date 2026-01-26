amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Richard Luthmann
4m

Let’s stop pretending this is some drum-circle with feelings. This wasn’t protest. It was command and control. Spotters, chasers, plate databases, encrypted comms, nightly deletions, and hotel harassment of federal agents—those aren’t slogans, they’re tactics. When activists run intelligence, dispatch teams, and deny law enforcement freedom of movement, that’s not dissent. That’s obstruction by design. And when the whole thing collapses into phone wipes, burner accounts, and plans to flee the country, the mask comes off. Minnesota didn’t witness civic virtue. It hosted a dry run for domestic insurgency. The media can keep calling it “community defense.” Prosecutors should call it enterprise crime—and crush it.

Susan Cooper
16m

EVERY ICE unit that goes out should have 2-3 paint guns. Paint the hell out of the windows of any vehicle that follows more than 3 right turns... Its a self defense move.. Hit the following vehicle twice on the driver front windshield and IF they continue to follow cover everything.... Next get the 3' wide rolls of plastic wrap that they use for wrapping pallet loads.. Pull a keystone Cops with the wrap on the vehicle..

